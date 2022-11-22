



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today the only option is to continue supporting Ukraine end the war started by Musk. The President of Ukraine, Volodmir ZelenskyHe would strike a deal with Russia if possible, an option Johnson rules out because it would be a hopeless deal as there would be no guarantee that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would honor his commitments. Case: Temstocles Monts: The census is painful The only option is to keep supporting Ukraine, Boris Johnson said in his closing speech at a forum today in Lisbon by CNN Portugal. The former head of british government He was convinced that Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from the territory they have invaded since February 24, and ruled out that Putin would end up using nuclear weapons because he would lose all his support, including that of his Chinese friends. A defeat for Moscow, he added, would show that borders cannot be changed by force. in the forum of CNN The President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsolawho called for quickly learning the lessons of the war in Ukraine in order to maintain life in Europe as we know it and to build a European Union (EU) safer, stronger and more resilient. The European Union has no choice but to quickly learn the lessons of this terrible war, Boris Johnson explained in a speech recorded and filmed at the event. You can read: Lawmakers Reject U.S. Embassy Dominican Republic Statement Metsola said the Russian president was not just threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine but also the style of european lifewhere you can live as you want and without consequences. We must continue to act in unison, with the utmost coherence and the common ability to protect life. in Europe as we know i insisted Metsola.

