Xi Jinping has ‘deliberate timetable’ to resolve Taiwan issue, says security expert

Washington should pay attention to Xi Jinping’s rhetoric when he talks about invading Taiwan, an Indo-Pacific security expert said last week.

Xi “has a very deliberate timetable” for resolving the Taiwan issue, John Hemmings, senior director of the Hawaii-based Pacific Forum, told a conference. Hudson Institute Online Event.

Hemmings added that there is a danger in believing that China is a rational actor who would not risk an invasion that would be met with force, as President Joe Biden has publicly stated repeatedly.

Following Xi and Bidens’ meeting this week in Indonesia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Xi stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the very core of China’s core interests, the foundation of the foundation. policy of Sino-US relations and the first red line not to be crossed in Sino-US relations”.

“Anyone who seeks to separate Taiwan from China will violate the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation; the Chinese people will absolutely not let this happen! We hope to see peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we are always committed to this, but peace and stability across the Strait and “Taiwan independence” are as irreconcilable as fire and water. ”, according to the reading.



Senior Pentagon officials, such as Colin Kahl, the top civilian oversight policy official, expect Xi to increase military and economic pressure on Taiwan over the next two years, but are not predicting an invasion.

Since late summer, Beijing has conducted live-fire and amphibious exercises simulating an invasion, stepped up naval and air surveys of island defenses and tested missiles over Taiwan to vent its anger over the visit. from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California). to the island.

The Chinese concept of sovereignty is extremely imperialistic,” not only with respect to Taiwan, but also in the South China Sea and along its land border with India, Hemmings said. He added that only since Russia invaded Ukraine have Europeans and other Indo-Pacific nations taken China’s military threats against Taiwan seriously.

Regarding Taiwan’s defense against Chinese aggression, Hemmings said he appeared to be doing the right thing by signaling US intentions to Beijing and US allies and partners, and building the islands’ military capabilities to deter an invasion. The European Union as a whole and its individual members have issued new strategic documents identifying China as a security threat with global ambitions.

Hemmings said issues of speed and integration hang over any united response to the immediate threat to Taiwan and others in the region when it comes to dealing with China, economically, diplomatically and militarily.

Quoting retired Admiral Scott Swift, former commander of the US Pacific Fleet, command and control is a big issue in the Indo-Pacific. Currently, allies and partners are unable to work together in real time,” Hemmings said. We should have the architecture there now to respond together to a digital battlefield crisis or disinformation campaigns.

Several times during the session, Hemmings mentioned Xi’s commitment to digital technology which has both political and military uses.

A NATO-like alliance is unlikely to form in the Indo-Pacific to counter China, Hemmings said. Instead, we end up with this fractured system of different treaties with Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand.

But even under those treaties, the United States has been better at reassuring some allies than others, he said. He referred to Japan’s control over the Senkaku Islands in disputes with China and Russia over Washington’s lack of immediate response to China’s exercise of territorial claims near the Philippines.

We have to do it much better than what we were doing,” he said.

There is also a new technology-sharing agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, known as AUKUS, which will eventually lead to Canberra having a fleet of attack submarines. nuclear powered.

On the Quad, the informal alliance between the United States, India, Australia and Japan, Hemmings said, underemployed the military aspect of this economic and security partnership. The United States in particular must do a better job of reassuring India of its support in the face of the Chinese threat to its land and sea borders.

In this new era of great power competition, Hemmings sees the challenge as systemic, with China as the leader and Russia as the helper in pushing the spheres of influence. Much of the world, including those closest to Beijing in Southeast Asia, is resisting pressure from China to choose its and Moscow’s approaches as the future, he argued. They push back in favor of a free and open Pacific, not dominated by a single power.

With allies, he said there are opportunities for national defense base and technology integration and acknowledged China’s threats to proprietary information in Silicon Valley.

As an example of Xi’s determination to make Beijing the world leader in digital technology, Hemmings cited China’s commitment to funding its digital infrastructure during the COVID-19 shutdown that has affected other areas of its economy. . Xi singled out data as an essential national resource for domestic control and overseas expansion.

Xi is a committed and futuristic Marxist, he added.

