Boris reveals conversation with Putin in which he realized the Russian president wants to ‘be the new Peter the Great’

Former Prime Minister sees one (only) end to the war and leaves a message of hope

Vladimir Putin always knew that Ukraine was not going to join NATO, that there was no danger of American missile installations on Ukrainian territory or even that kyiv posed no threat to Moscow. The guarantee was left by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who revealed a conversation he had with the President of Russia, in which he realized the real motivation for the war in Ukraine : it was about being the new Peter, the Great, the Tsar who succeeded in creating the mighty Russian Empire, which was only dissolved in the 20th century, with the arrival of the Bolsheviks.

In a speech in Lisbon, where the Briton was invited by CNN Portugal, on the occasion of the channel’s first anniversary, Boris Johnson explained that he had said all this to Vladimir Putin, specifying that the Russian president understood and even agreed with the arguments of the West.

Then I realized that the motives were not about Ukraine. They were talking about him and the role he envisioned as the man who would rebuild the Soviet empire, to be the new Peter the Great. He invaded Ukraine because he thought it would make him more popular, because he was deceived and because he had no one to confront him, said Boris Johnson, even referring to idiot advisers of the Orthodox priest type who advise the highest personality in the Kremlin, and who tell him that Ukraine is not a country in its own right.

The former British Prime Minister said it was a mistake by Vladimir Putin: to think that a country that has been independent for 31 years, and whose national feeling has grown stronger with the annexation of Crimea in 2014, does not is not really.

Therefore, for Boris Johnson, Europe must remain even more united to support Ukraine, even if the crisis caused by the war increases the criticism of the populations. that for the British, the heroes whose names are inscribed on Maidan Square in kyiv deserve it, deserve peace. But not at any price.

While he understands Europeans’ concerns when winter comes and prices continue to rise, inflation is around 10% in Portugal, a figure Boris Johnson even predicts could be higher in the UK , the British do not want a rotten peace, a negotiated peace according to Moscow’s demands. Even less when Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Lugansk).

As we dine, there are thousands of Europeans without lights, heat or water due to hundreds of attacks in a cynical attempt to lower morale. [dos ucranianos]🇧🇷 As the cold intensifies, the suffering will increase, he added, speaking in a world shaken by the cost of living, but which must not stop supporting the Ukrainians, both politically and militarily: we need more tanks, more missiles, more HIMARS systems. .

And then came a thank you to Antnio Costa and the Portuguese government for what they are doing, saying that the two countries are side by side, to achieve the goal and the only possible and tolerable end: that Putin fails and that the Ukraine wins.

Ukrainians want peace, I know Zelensky would make a deal if he could, but of course Putin cannot be trusted, he said, refusing, as the Ukrainian president did, a deal scenario in which Ukraine gives up its land to achieve peace.

How to negotiate with a crocodile when it bites our leg and its objective is to devour our whole body?, asked Boris Johnson, believing that the role of the West is to support Ukraine, support that he understands that it is necessary to redouble. Even because, according to him, if we provide all the necessary technologies, the Ukrainians will do the rest because they have the leadership and the courage to expel the Russians from all the lost lands.

The fear of nuclear power and the post-war period

One of the big fears is that a Ukrainian victory could trigger a nuclear side in the war. Let Vladimir Putin use the most drastic arsenal to, under the banner that Russia’s sovereignty is at stake, attack kyiv and other cities decisively.

Boris Johnson does not believe in this scenario, arguing that Vladimir Putin knows that from then on he would lose all the support or connivance he still has, namely from countries like China or India, but also from Africa or South America. And this idea of ​​the Russian president goes further: he knows that he would terrorize his own population, that he would put Russia in total isolation, in decades of poverty.

Something Boris Johnson jv kind of happens. The British said Russia had already lost more soldiers in Ukraine than in the ten-year occupation of Afghanistan. It won’t take long to surpass the US casualties in 15 years of living in Vietnam, he also said, referring to Russian troops practicing war crimes such as constant rape, torture chambers or traps, which have led and still lead to the death of tens of thousands of civilians, distributed in schools, kindergartens or hospitals.

Envisioning a future he says is the only one possible, and also looking at the energy transition that the war has accelerated, Boris Johnson left with a message of hope: when Putin leaves Ukraine, the world will be incomparably better.