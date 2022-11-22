Politics
Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man Dominic Cummings earns over $132,000 from new IT venture
- Dominic Cummings set up Siwah, an IT consultancy, in February 2021
- The company’s first accounts reveal that it earned 132,666 in the first year
- He set up the business three months after sensationally leaving Downing Street
- Cummings had been Boris Johnson’s top aide but quit after a series of arguments
Boris Johnson’s controversial former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has earned more than £132,000 from his new IT consultancy business after leaving No10, it has been revealed.
Mr Cummings, who sensationally resigned from Downing Street in November 2020, only set up Siwah Ltd three months later in February 2021.
When it was founded, the nature of the company was vague, with documents stating only that it was involved in “information technology consulting activities”.
According to its first set of accounts filed Nov. 17, the company, which shares its name with an oasis in the Egyptian desert, made 132,666 in its first year.
They also show the company, which is registered at an office in Durham – where Cummings retired in breach of Covid rules during the pandemic – owed 42,606 creditors and had net assets of 91,055.
Boris Johnson’s former senior aide Mr Cummings quit in November 2020 after Carrie Symonds, then the Prime Minister’s fiancée, allegedly blocked the promotion of his right-hand man Lee Cain after months of civil war in Downing Street.
While Mr Johnson’s most senior official, Mr Cummings issued a clarion call for the ‘weirds’ and ‘misfits’ to work at No 10.
He wrote an extraordinary blog post calling for “real jokers, artists, people who never went to college and fought their way out of terrible hell.”
Mr Cummings casually strolled out of Downing Street while clutching a cardboard box following a brutal reckoning that saw his closest ally Cain fall on his sword – failing to secure the key role of Mr Johnson’s chief of staff.
This followed reports that Miss Symonds had blocked Cain’s promotion, warning it would be a “mistake”.
