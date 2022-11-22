How Queen Elizabeth foiled a Boris Johnson plot last summer





Queen Elizabeth foiled, in July 2022, a “plot” hatched by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in order to stay in power, refusing to resign despite the cascading resignations of members of his government.

“The Downfall of Boris Johnson” was published by Palgrave Macmillan and supports this accusation with evidence, writes Le Point. On July 6, 2022, Boris Johnson had his back against the wall, following an ethics scandal involving one of his close aides, and ministers and secretaries of state resigned en masse, while calls for his resignation multiplied in the within his Conservative Party, and rightly so. news.ro. The then head of government pulled out the last trick up his sleeve to stop the bleeding and stay at Number 10 Downing Street – to ask Queen Elizabeth to dissolve the House of Commons and call a snap election. According to him, this threat should have brought the rebels of his ruling party to order, because they would have been wiped out in an early election. Read also His leitmotif, repeated until saturation, in order to remain at the head of the government was his triumph at the December 2019 polls, which gave the Conservatives their largest majority since Margaret Thatcher. Warned, the queen announced that she would refuse to comply with Johnson’s appeal. She knew by heart the “principles of Tommy Lascelles”, the private secretary of her father, King George VI, who set the conditions for a royal refusal of an early election. In a letter sent to the Times newspaper, Tommy Lascelles writes that the Head of State can refuse such a request to a Prime Minister under three conditions, namely the proper functioning of the House in office, the damage caused to the national economy and the lack of a replacement prime minister. In the eyes of the sovereign, the three conditions were met to refuse to speak to Johnson. Indeed, the right had a large majority in the House of Commons, the economy was in free fall due to runaway inflation and there were plenty of Tories ready to take the place of its leader. Elizabeth II thus thwarts his “plot” and makes him renounce power. Johnson was forced to announce his departure on July 7. According to the FT journalist, the royal refusal was the last constitutional act of the Queen, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle. Just two days earlier, Her Majesty had received Liz Truss, who had won the Conservative Party victory in the by-election, and asked her to form a government. On October 25, the ephemeral Prime Minister Truss was in turn replaced by Rishi Sunak, supported by the current King Charles III. Writer Michael Dobbs could draw inspiration from this saga to write a new version of the original “House of Cards” series, which presented, in the early 90s, a depraved British political world. And the saga ends with a “happy ending”, comments the French publication. Source: News.ro Tags: boris johnson, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Publication date: 21-11-2022 19:48

