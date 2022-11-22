‘My apologies’: Michael Bloomberg apologizes to China





Michael Bloomberg, who heads the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Board, has apologized to attendees of its annual economic forum after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Chinese government a “coercive autocracy”. Bloomberg said Thursday that Johnson’s remarks were “his thoughts and thoughts alone” and had not been clarified with him personally. “Some may have been insulted or offended last night by parts of the speaker’s remarks referring to certain countries and their duly elected leaders,” the former New York mayor said. Told the crowd at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies.” Johnson had called China and Russia “two former communist tyrannies in which power has once again been concentrated in the hands of a single leader” in a scathing speech to an audience that included the Chinese vice president and chief executives. Chinese company. Bloomberg has long defended the Chinese government, but his apology takes on new meaning given his position as an adviser to President Joe Biden’s Defense Department. As Chairman of the Defense Innovation Board, Bloomberg advise the Secretary of Defense and other Pentagon leaders on “emerging technologies and innovative approaches that [the Defense Department] should adopt to ensure US technological and military dominance. » In his opening speech at the forum, Bloomberg rented Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan as “troubleshooter”, “problem solver” and “longtime friend”. Biden earlier this year tapped Bloomberg to lead the board. Bloomberg, who ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat, has donated millions of dollars to support Biden’s campaign and Democratic committees. He sits on the Pentagon board with Reid Hoffman, the tech billionaire who has funded disinformation initiatives to help Democratic candidates. The Pentagon did not respond to questions about defending China from Bloomberg. But the billionaire has a long history of defending Chinese leaders against Western claims of authoritarianism. Bloomberg has insisted throughout his presidential bid that Chinese President Xi Jinping “is not a dictator.” “The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” Bloomberg said. “When the public says, ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he won’t survive.” He doubled down on defense in the presidential debates in 2020. Since then, Xi has cemented his grip on the Chinese Communist Party. He won an unprecedented third term as president last month after amending China’s constitution to remove term limits for the post. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

