Australia ratifies free trade agreements with India and Britain





CANBERRA Australia’s parliament on Tuesday passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain, leaving it to those partner countries to put the deals into effect. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the struggling Chinese market to India and for the British need to build new bilateral trade relations since leaving the European Union. The bills easily passed the House of Representatives on Monday and the Senate signed them into law on Tuesday. The agreements must be ratified by the respective British and Indian parliaments before coming into force. Neither nation has done this yet. Trade Minister Don Farrell said India had demonstrated its commitment to the bilateral economic partnership by the quality of the agreement reached. Closer economic ties with India are a key part of the government’s trade diversification strategy, Farrell said. Farrell said the UK deal was crucial to driving our growth. Under the Australia-Britain deal, more than 99% of Australian goods exports will be duty-free, including mutton, beef, dairy, sugar and wine . Duties on 90% of Australian goods exported to India, including meat, wool, cotton, seafood, nuts and avocados, will also be removed. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed the deals with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. Albanese said he would visit India in March to push forward the deal signed in April. The UK deal was signed in December by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration and has been criticized by his successors for failing to deliver more to Britain. The agreements would come into force 30 days after countries notify each other in writing that supporting legislation has been passed by their parliaments. Alnanese and his ministers welcomed World Trade Office Director General Nzogi Okonjo-Iweala to the nation’s capital, Canberra, on Tuesday. Farrell said topics of discussion with Okonjo-Iweala included how to implement the outcomes of the Global Trade Bodies Conference in June. The WTO reached a series of agreements and commitments in June aimed at protecting marine fish stocks, expanding production of COVID-19 vaccines in the developing world, improving food security and reforming a 27-year-old trade body that has resumed operations. heels in recent years.

