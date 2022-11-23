Jokowi warns ministers to avoid a UK-like debacle – regulation





Tue, November 22, 2022





19:02

Regulations

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has called on his ministers to exercise caution in policy-making as the country prepares to enter 2023. In an opening speech at the national convention of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs (HIPMI), the president said the “debacle” in the UK started with a small mistake. “In the UK, a slight policy error resulted in a result that affects everything; we don’t want to find ourselves in such a situation,” Jokowi said on Monday. He did not specify which “error” he was referring to. The UK is grappling with a cost of living crisis as inflation hit a 41-year high last month, mainly due to high energy prices. The British government has created an energy supply shortage by drastically reducing imports from Russia, with the UK Office for National Statistics reporting in August that “there have been no imports of fuels from Russia in June 2022 for the first time since recordings began. Jokowi noted that several countries had struggled to sustain their macroeconomic conditions amid global economic uncertainty. As such, he said, his ministers were always on guard not to make any mistakes, especially if such mistakes affected the welfare of the people. “Do not be clergy [wrong] in policy-making,” continued Jokowi. Also read: Inflation drops surprisingly as food prices fall While bragging about the relatively strong domestic economic performance, which Jokowi said saw Indonesia at its “peak of global leadership”, the commander-in-chief said slowing global economic growth would impact the economy. Indonesia if there was no solid strategy in response. . He said that in other countries, prices could rise by 30-50% due to uncertainty over access and stocks. In the third quarter of 2022, Indonesia’s GDP grew by 5.72% year-on-year (year-on-year), accelerating the 5.44% growth recorded in the second quarter, while the inflation rate fell to 5.71% in October, compared to 5.95% in the previous period. month. Indonesia’s trade balance, meanwhile, has been in surplus for 29 consecutive months, rising 58.83 percent year-on-year to $39.87 billion in the first 10 months of this year. “The international community trusts us because we can provide solid economic figures. Among the members of the Group of 20, we are among the best,” added President Jokowi. Also read: Indonesian GDP growth accelerates to 5.72% Speaking at a forum attended by what he believed to be several candidates for the 2024 general election, President Jokowi called on political factions to ease any tension. “We should all keep the political situation cool; well, if that’s not possible, then at least warm. But not hot,” Jokowi continued. He said 14 countries were currently under “processing” by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whereas during the Asian financial crisis there were only five. Another 28 were “waiting on the doorstep”, he said, adding that he thought the number would increase a lot but not all would get help.



