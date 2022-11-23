Bloomberg apologizes for Boris Johnson’s speech criticizing communist China

Michael Bloomberg, chairman of the Pentagon’s advisory board, apologized to attendees of an economic forum hosted by his company after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech denouncing the Chinese communist regime.

Bloomberg issued his apology Nov. 17 at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum hosted by his company in partnership with the Singapore government.

“Some may have been insulted or offended last night by parts of the speaker’s remarks referring to certain countries and their duly elected leaders,” Reuters reported says Bloomberg.

“Those were his thoughts and thoughts alone, not clarified in advance by anyone or shared with me personally,” Bloomberg told the conference, referring to Johnson’s remarks.

“To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies,” he added.

According to the version released by Johnson’s spokesperson, the former prime minister described China and Russia as ‘two former communist tyrannies’ at the gathering of business leaders, academics and government officials from dozens of countries. .

“Let’s look at Russia and China. The two former communist tyrannies in which power has once again been concentrated in the hands of a single government, two monocultural states traditionally hostile to immigration and which are becoming increasingly nationalistic in their attitudes,” Johnson said, according to his spokesperson.

Johnson said China and Russia “stand ready to show sincere disregard for the rule of international law, and two countries that last year demonstrated the immense limitations of their political systems by the disastrous mistakes they have committed”.

The spokesman said Johnson’s criticism was aimed only at Chinese authorities, not the country or the Chinese people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street on July 7, 2022. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The Epoch Times has contacted Bloomberg LP for comment.

Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, did not say whether his apology was directed at the Chinese people or the communist regime.

The billionaire has previously made headlines for defending the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2019, the entrepreneur said party leader Xi Jinping “is not a dictator”.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China, and they listen to the public Xi ​​Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents or he won’t survive,” Bloomberg said on television. interview with Firing Line in September 2019.

Bloomberg was repeatedly asked about his comment when he ran for president of the United States in 2020, and the former mayor of New Yorkavoid pinning the “dictator” label on Xi.

Xi has become the country’s most powerful leader since first leader Mao Zedong. Last month, Xi won a record third term and installed allies in the Party’s top decision-making body at the 20th National Congress, further tightening his grip on the party and the country.

In opening remarks for the conference last Thursday, Bloomberg praised Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who attended via video link, as a “troubleshooter” and “problem-solver.” The billionaire noted that he met Wang nearly two decades ago, when Bloomberg was mayor of New York and Wang was mayor of Beijing.

Bloomberg’s apology sparked concern among activists who pointed to his position within the US Department of Defense.

The business tycoon now tracks the Defense Innovation Board of the Ministry of Defence. The panel of academics, entrepreneurs, former lawmakers, and military leaders assist Pentagon leaders with “emerging technologies and innovative approaches the DoD should take to secure U.S. technological and military dominance,” according to his website.

Lucas Kunce, director of national security at the nonprofit American Economic Liberties Project, urged Bloomberg to resign or be replaced.

“For too long, decisions made by the US government have been shaped by business leaders who put personal and corporate profit ahead of national security and the best interests of the United States,” he said. Kunce said in a Nov. 21 statement. Bloomberg’s comment is “a classic example of this dangerous trend.”

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.