Those who died in the earthquake in Indonesia reached 268 Social issues | DW





The earthquake that hit the West Java region has killed at least 268 people so far, mostly children, and relief officials say another 151 people are still missing. The 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s most populous region on Monday afternoon, causing widespread damage in the town of Cianjur, located about 75 kilometers southwest of the capital Jakarta, and burying at least a village under landslides. Suharyanto, the head of the Disaster Management Unit, told reporters that more than 1,000 people were injured, 58,000 lost their homes and 22,000 homes were destroyed. A rescuer walks through the rubble of a destroyed building during a rescue operation after the earthquake in Cianjur, East Java, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. And the head of the national search and rescue organization, Henri Alfiandi, said landslides and poor conditions hampered rescue efforts. Also read: Indonesia earthquake death toll exceeds 260 President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur on Tuesday to encourage rescuers, ordering them to prioritize the evacuation of people who continue to be trapped under the rubble. “I have already ordered that the victims who are still covered be removed and treated as a priority and immediately,” Widodo said after going to the scene. Small earthquake, big earthquake While major quakes of magnitude 6 or 7 are relatively common in Indonesia, experts say Monday’s quake, which has a lesser magnitude, had serious consequences as it hit the ground at a shallow depth. Officials say scores of people have been killed as poorly constructed buildings collapse, as the president has called for reconstruction efforts to include earthquake stabilizers. Rescuers pull out the body of a victim of a landslide caused by an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Disaster management officials said they would focus their efforts on one of the worst-hit areas in Cugenang, which was hit by a landslide caused by the quake. Television news channels showed footage of people digging the ground using hoes, shovels and other tools. National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Probowo said more than 1,000 police had been sent to help with the search operation. Read also: 920 people died in the earthquake in Afghanistan Located on the so-called Ring of Fire, which is an active seismic zone where the different plates of the earth’s upper layer meet, Indonesia has always been hit by strong earthquakes. In 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that shook 14 countries, killing 226,000 people. Source: organizations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/sw/waliokufa-katika-tetemeko-indonesia-wafikia-268/a-63850136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos