US Supreme Court Clears Way to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns | Donald Trump News





The decision ends a three-year legal battle over efforts to obtain taxes from former presidents.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for the imminent handing over of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal battle.

The court, without comment, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the US Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

It was Trump’s second Supreme Court defeat in as many months. In October, the court declined to intervene in a legal battle surrounding a search of Trump’s Florida estate by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which uncovered classified documents.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury had refused to provide the documents during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration has said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to review any statements from taxpayers, including presidents.

Lower courts agreed that the committee had broad power to obtain tax returns, rejecting Trump’s claims that the committee was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze Nov. 1 to allow the court to weigh legal issues raised by Trump’s lawyers and counterarguments from the administration and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Just over three weeks later, the court lifted Roberts’ order with no dissent noted.

The House argued that an order preventing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from providing tax returns would leave lawmakers with little or no time to complete their legislative work during this Congress, which is rapidly winding down. .

If Trump had persuaded the nation’s highest court to intervene, he might have run out of time on the committee, with Republicans set to take control of the House in January. They almost certainly would have dropped the registration request if the issue had not been resolved by then.

The House Ways and Means panel and its chair, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s 2019 tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Services audit program and compliance with tax laws by the former president.

A federal law stipulates that the Internal Revenue Service must provide all taxpayers’ returns to a handful of high-level lawmakers.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold congressional tax returns. Mnuchin argued he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were wanted by Democrats for partisan reasons. A trial ensued.

After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015 through 2020. The White House found the request to be valid and that the Treasury did not had no choice but to comply. Trump then tried to stop the transfer in court.

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case also went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he enjoyed broad immunity as president.

