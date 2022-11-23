Jokowi visits Cianjur district, quake death toll rises to 268





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the town of Cugenang in Cianjur district on Tuesday, the epicenter of a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that killed 268 people. The president ordered a search and rescue agency to evacuate and find the victims buried by the landslides triggered by the quake. He pledged to help the district rebuild infrastructure and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families in the disaster that occurred yesterday in West Java province. The victims would each receive a maximum of 50 million rupees to repair their damaged homes, the president, also affectionately nicknamed Jokowi, said after visiting shelters caring for hundreds of people displaced by the disaster. According to a press release, Jokowi reviewed the damage caused by the earthquake and met with local communities during his visit. He was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil. Meanwhile, the head of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Suharyanto, said during a virtual briefing that apart from the 268 fatalities, there are 1,083 people injured and 151 still dead. disappeared based on data compiled at 5 p.m. local time. More than 56,362 people have been placed in relief centers after 21,282 homes were damaged, of which around 6,570 collapsed. The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance for Disaster Management (AHA Center) expressed their sincere condolences to the victims and families. AHA Center has sent a letter of sympathy with an offer of assistance to BNPB, affirming its willingness and availability to support the authority. The center’s Disaster Monitoring and Response System estimates that 3.29 million people, 981,500 households and $12.2 billion worth of infrastructure were exposed to the depth and scale of the earthquakes, noted the AHA in a flash update. – Bernama

