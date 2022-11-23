‘Rozgar Mela’ jobs benefit dual-engine governments: PM Modi





Calling new recruits under the ‘Rozgar Melas’ sound colleagues and co-travellers in the development of the countryPrime Minister Narendra Modi said the appointments made under the drive were to the double benefit of dual-powered governments.

Modi distributed 71,056 job opening letters to various departments via video conference during the second edition of the Rozgar Mela on Tuesday, a month after the campaign was launched. Citing similar initiatives taken by state governments over the past month in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and those to come in Goa and Tripura, Modi said: This is the dual benefit of dual governments engine. This training will continue steadily. The term dual engine means the same party in power in a State and the Center. The BJP has in the past used the term in various state election campaigns. In the past month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of employment letters. A few days ago, the government of Uttar Pradesh also distributed employment letters to several young people. Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh also organized Rozgar Melas and distributed jobs to thousands of people, said said Modi. The prime minister also said that due to the government’s performance-linked incentive scheme to industries, 60 million jobs are likely to be created. The possibility of new jobs in the public and private sectors is constantly increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. This has lessened the migration constraint for young people and they are able to contribute to the development of their region, he said, adding that experts around the world are optimistic about India’s growth and possibility of the country becoming a manufacturing hub. Launching an online orientation course for newcomers called Karmayogi Prarambh module, Modi urged recruits to give him feedback and suggestions on the portal like colleagues and co-travellers. This course will be useful not only now, but throughout your career in the future, he said. According to sources, during this campaign, 24,000 recruitments were made in the paramilitary forces, while 4,000 vacancies were filled by the railways.

