Efrom Narendra Modi parachuted into Gujarat following the 2001 Kutch earthquake, replacing Keshubhai Patel as prime minister, the state was a heist of thwarted ambitions and political careers of two generations of BJP leaders. The list includes Suresh Mehta, Kashiram Rana, Vajubhai Vala, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, and Saurabh Patel to name a few.

All twoexcept Saurabh Patel, were former RSS-Jana Sangh members. Bbut the Sangh connection was not enough to backup their ambition against the centralization of power by Modi.

Political careers dead under Modi

Modis’ predecessor, Keshubhai, was a Patel chief from the Saurashtra region, with a son of the Ground Image. Fashion would have bow to him in the first phase of his chief ministry. But Patel quickly sulked. He would have express displeasurebut calmly, never gatheringing the courage to come out openly against Modi. When he ultimately well, it was too late. He launched the Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) in 2012 and fought assembly election against the BJP. It was a flop show. His party was only able to win two seats, including his own. Disappointed, he first resigned of the post of GPP president and then as a deputy. The party merged with the BJP in 2014.

When the government of Keshubhai Patels was rocked by a revolt by Shankarsinh Vaghela, Suresh Mehta served as Chief Minister of on a year. Mild-mannered Mehta, a chieftain of Kutch, has been the minister of industries in the Keshubhais cabinet. But he had reservations about working under Modi from the start. He left the BJP in 2007 and accused the whole party of surrender in front of one person (Modi). He was with Keshubhai when youit GPP has been form and left active politics after his timid and unsuccessful struggle against the hegemony of Modis could not prevent GPP merger with BJP.

Kashiram Rana was another one senior leader of the RSS-BJP who had rejoined the GPP. A politician based in Surat, Rana has had a long and successful political career. He served as Union Minister for Textiles in the Atal Bihari Vajpayees cabinet. He was denied the BJP ticket in the 2009 Parliament election. Feeling the end of his career below Modi, he became one of the vice-presidents of the GPP. He died soon after of a heart attack.

The Haren Pandyas affair is a well-known example of Modis’ supremacy in the BJP at the national level, even when he was the CM of Gujarat. Pandya was a Keshubhai loyalist and a moderate face of the BJP. Born in 1950, like Modi, he became interior minister in the Keshubhais cabinet. When Modi replaced Keshubhai, Pandya was transferred to the Minister of State rank in the revenue department.

When the need to free up a safe seat for Modis to be elected to the assembly arose, Pandya refused to leave his constituency. This upset Modi, who fought Rajkot’s by-election. Pandya resigned from the Department of Revenue in August 2002 citing his differences with Modi. I don’t want the party to suffer because of the whims of one individual, he said. Pandya did not get a ticket to participate in the 2002 election to the assembly in December, despite the pressure on Modi to do so. Fashion was admitted to the hospital apparently to avoid pressure. realizing that Fashion will not move from its positionPandya retired from the race. The next year, he was shot on his usual morning walk.

Harin Pathak was also considered a prominent second generation leader like Haren Pandya. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, when the The BJP was in trouble forthcoming Powerful. A known LK An Advani loyalist, Pathak served seven times as an MP from 1989 to 2014. He was a minister of State for defense in the Vajpayees cabinet. He had to resign after a Court of Ahmedabadon November 3, 2000, framed loads against him and Ashok Bhatt, a minister in the government of Gujarat, for allegedly instigating a mob that killed a police officer during the 1985 anti-reservation riots. The resignation could not affect Pathaks’ political career, but his ties with Advani. Pathaks career ended in 2014 when he was denied a ticket compete the election of Lok Sabha. It was replaced by Bollywood Actor Paresh Rawal.

At the Mercy of Modis

While some leaders were completely sidelined or crushed, others survived with severed wings. Vajubhai Vala was a generation above Modi and a strong leader of Saurashtra region like Keshubhai Patel. He held important portfolios like revenue and finance to Keshubhai as well as to the Modis firm. Vala was known to take punches at Modi in a familiar style. He was a favorite for the post of chief minister when Modi left for Delhi in 2014. But this did not happen. He had to settle for position of Speaker of Gujarat Assembly and Anandben Patel took over as chief minister. Vala was created the governor of Karnataka later, marking the end of his career in electoral politics.

Saurabh Patel was a relatively young and educated minister who served under the chief ministrys by Modi and Anandiben. He has held numerous portfolios, notably in industries and energy. Holder of an American MBA, son-in-law of the Ambani family (he is married to Mukesh-Anil Ambani’s first cousin), and a Patidar leader, Saurabh Patel has been projected as the future CM by some sections. But he was fired from Vijay Rupanis’ cabinet after Anandibens resigned. It was an indication that his projection as a CM would remain just that. Later, he was included in the Rupanis cabinet but again fell with the whole cabinet. He said he was not in the fray for the legislative elections of 2022.

Anandben Patel was the only chief who could become prime minister. She was chosen as Modis’ successor. His proximity to her was well known in political circles and Gujarat media. She held portfolios like education and revenue in the Modis firm. Although she disagreed with Amit Shah, she managed a term of prime minister. In a surprise move, she announced her resignation from the post mid-term his tenure in a Facebook post when she turned 75. She was rewarded with governorships in different states after her resignation, seemingly ending her electoral career and ambitions.

Gujarat saw no ruler wielding independent power after the resignation of Anandibens. His successors and other ministers were obedient and easily replaced. They wouldn’t dare to assert themselves, clearly aware that they are more at the mercy of Modi than their constituents. They must comply with the advice of selected bureaucrats who receive their orders directly from Delhi.

The experiment of complete centralization of power, neutralizing the stature of other rulers, was successfully carried out in the laboratory of Gujarat. It has been replicated nationally with equal success. This is the true model of Gujarat.

Urvish Kothari is a columnist and senior writer based in Ahmedabad. Views are personal.

