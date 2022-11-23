Wake up, MSM: Donald Trump’s return is no fun





A serious, chronic illness is no fun. If left untreated, it can kill you.

My friend’s father was diagnosed with diabetes a few years ago. He worked long hours and did not eat on a regular schedule. Still, he was overweight, probably because every time he ate, he filled up on fast food and sodas. One day he passed out while fixing a car in his garden and was diagnosed with diabetes. He swore to change his way of life and tried for a while. He joked with me about “catching the sugar” and “taking the needle”, but those jokes replaced the treatment of his disease. His health rapidly deteriorated. He had to deal with amputations and loss of vision, but he kept laughing, I guess, out of sheer terror to realize he was dying of a preventable disease.

Consider Donald Trump, the immediate cause of one of America’s most serious and chronic diseases. There is nothing funny about this national health crisis. Trump literally attempted a violent coup and clearly revealed himself to be a fascist, a white supremacist and a corrupt demagogue. He has no sense of the public good and through willful neglect and depraved indifference has been guilty of the deaths of countless people in the United States during the COVID pandemic.

Trump’s threat to American democracy did not suddenly recede because Democrats and the American people were given a breather in the midterm elections.

Trump has given his supporters and other believers permission to indulge in the worst human behavior. Political scientists, historians and other experts have shown that Trump’s move is pushing the country into a potential period of sustained right-wing violence. Both explicitly and through the use of stochastic terrorism, Donald Trump and his propagandists have incited violence against blacks and browns, liberals and progressives, LGBTQ people, Muslims, Jews and others. considered less than a “true American”.

Last week, Donald Trump finally announced that he was running for president again. victimology, incitement to violence and outright hate speech. Here are Trump’s real words:

I believe the American people will overwhelmingly reject the left’s platform of national ruin.

Our southern border has been obliterated and our country is overrun by millions and millions of strangers, many of whom are entering for a very bad and sinister reason. And you know what that reason is.

Under Biden and the radical Democrats, America has been mocked, ridiculed and brought to its knees, perhaps like never before.

The cities are rotting, and they are indeed sewers of blood.

Anyone who truly seeks to tackle this rigged and corrupt system will face a firestorm that only a few could understand.

In an article published on his Truth Social site a few weeks earlier, Trump had even suggested that the United States was an “evil” country:

The witch hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they have nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the electric chair. Our country is rigged, twisted and evil. We need to bring it back, and FAST. Next step, communism!

The clear implication of this rhetoric is that Trump, Republicans and the wider neo-fascist movement must engage in a revolutionary project to clean up such “evil” by destroying American democracy and rebuilding it according to their preferences.

How did the mainstream media and pundit class react to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement? For the most part, with mockery and contempt, as if writing movie reviews instead of warning the American people about one of the most dangerous figures in American history and what his official return to life policy is likely to mean.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump’s speech was variously described as “boring”. “soft.” “dead”, “low energy”, “dumb”, “boring”, and “lacking excitement”. More disturbingly, some of the sharpest and most incisive commentators in the American media have retreated to such descriptions.

Donald Trump is the leader of a neofascist movement that has repeatedly demonstrated its propensity for violence and its contempt for democracy. There is nothing funny in all this. If this same scenario played out in another country that had barely survived a violent coup attempt, the tone and language would have been very different. This defensive disregard and similar attempts to downplay the seriousness of Trump’s comeback serve to illustrate how acceptable political deviance and malignant normalcy have become in the age of Trump.

As many of the most prominent scholars, activists and journalists have expressed in various ways over the past decade or more, in the longer term, the “conservative” movement and the global force of neoliberal capitalism have in fact given birth to Trumpism and neofascism, and are not separated from them. The fascist project is even now butchered, tweaked, and mainstreamed as the “new normal” of the Republican Party, and therefore acceptable to the media and the political class, as well as “ordinary Americans.”

At the inaugural Democracy Summit held last week at Howard University, media scholar Jay Rosen suggested that US media must embrace pro-democracy journalism that goes beyond superficial coverage of horse racing to focus on more important questions: what is at stake if a given candidate wins an election? How will this outcome impact the lives of the American people and the future of their democracy?

Margaret Sullivan offered this advice in a Washington Post essay last month, beginning with the observation that after six years, “we journalists know a lot more about the coverage of Trump and his supporters”:

Too often we have acted as his stenographers or megaphones. Too often we have failed to label his many lies lies. He took too long to stop believing that, as soon as he calmed down for a moment, he became “presidential”. And it took too long to moderate our instinct to give equal weight to both sides, even when one side was using misinformation for political gain.

It was an education for all of us, a gradual realization that the instincts and conventions of traditional journalism were not good enough for this moment in our country’s history. As Trump prepares to run again in 2024, it is worth remembering the lessons we have learned and committing to the principle that when it comes to covering up politicians who are essentially running against the democracy, old-fashioned journalism will no longer suffice.

By any measure, Trump was a deeply abnormal candidate, but the news media couldn’t seem to communicate that effectively or even grasp the problem. Instead, every one of his lopsided tweets in the middle of the night was covered up as legitimate news. To be fair, the media applied a standard that made sense up to that point: When a major presidential candidate says something provocative or worse, it’s newsworthy. The problem is that we are applying this old standard to a candidate who exploits it for his own ends while seeking to undermine democracy itself.

Sullivan concluded by saying that in this situation, journalists need to provide “thoughtful framing and context.” It is no longer enough to “repeat what is said” without helping to “explain what it means”:

All of these suggestions run counter to traditional political coverage. Undoubtedly, this approach will draw accusations of bias from the right; no doubt, journalists and newsmakers will be put on the defensive. They will have to recover. The stakes are extremely high. Doing things the same way is not appropriate at all.

It shows why writing about Donald Trump and his neofascist movement as if writing about a noxious TV sitcom falls utterly short of threat and danger. It is certainly important to use humor and satire strategically, as a means of creating opportunities for resistance and strengthening the long struggle for democracy. It is also important to examine the emotional dimensions of Trumpism and its allied forces. Emotions are at the heart of politics, and particularly of fascism and other forms of false populism.

But mockery and laughter alone are no substitute for rigorous pro-democracy journalism. Too many American media are eager to point fingers and crack jokes instead of learning from his many mistakes in normalizing Trump and the wider neo-fascist movement. Whoever laughs last will laugh the hardest. If those with a public platform disregard this wisdom, they will allow the darkest forces in American politics to have the final say.

