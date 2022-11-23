I not parallel CloudWalk could have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in Hong Kong or New York. The company is one of the world leaders in facial recognition: its technology can recognize people in milliseconds with astonishing precision. But modern geopolitics has pushed it in another direction. America sanctioned the company for alleged human rights abuses, due to reputed ties to the Chinese military. Thus, instead of registering on the Nasdaq in New York, CloudWalk chose Shanghais star Market, an exchange created in 2019 to attract rising Chinese technology companies. The company’s share price has risen by a fifth since its debut in May.

The CloudWalks listing is one of hundreds that put Shanghais star and Shenzhens ChiNext, another tech-driven market at the heart of global IPOs ( Initial Public Offering s) this year. The companies raised $63 billion on Chinese exchanges, compared to just $21 billion in New York and $6 billion in Hong Kong. The vast majority of the revenue was raised by semiconductor manufacturers, artificial intelligence and enterprise software startups, robotics companies and other companies developing high-end technologies. A wave of small telecommunications companies have flocked to the Beijing Stock Exchange, which was launched last year under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At first glance, this suggests that Mr. Xi’s plan to combine a booming tech industry with bubbling capital markets as part of a larger effort to make China a leader in next-generation technologies runs perfectly. Look a little further, however, and the picture is murkier. State capital, or guidance capital in Communist Party parlance, is flooding the stock markets. Our analysis of the 38 biggest Initial Public Offering s in Chinese markets in the first three quarters of this year, which together account for 242 billion yuan ($34 billion), or about 50% of the cash raised, finds that state-owned entities provided 22% of the financing. Examination of a similar sample of Initial Public Offering s last year shows that state capital provides a smaller 14%. The CloudWalk deal is typical. Public investors, including the Shanghai city government, an arms manufacturer and local state funds, have invested more than 500 million yuan for just under a third of the company’s shares. Although China’s capital markets are increasingly ruled by the Communist Party, the boom also has other causes. Some observers see only an increase in the number of innovative companies responding to the demand for fluid capital markets. Nicolas Aguzin, managing director of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, called the wave of technologies Initial Public Offering a big bang in finance. State media in China also points to tensions with America. Several Chinese technology companies in addition to CloudWalk have been sanctioned. This year, New York markets have virtually closed to Chinese companies (although there are signs that the situation is starting to improve).

Meanwhile, China’s regulatory regime has become friendlier. Not so long ago, expensive exams were required for new registrations. This led to a backlog, sometimes stretching to thousands of companies, and prevented private equity investors from withdrawing from investments. A new system, tested in the star and ChiNext exchanges, will roll out to others later this year. It is more in line with international standards, setting requirements for listings, but ditching arduous inspections. Liquidity and stability have also improved. Over the past five years, reforms have fostered the professionalization of investment. Volatile retail trade was reduced on Chinese exchanges. All of this aligns with Mr. Xi’s publicly stated vision, in which financial markets are freer from interference, functioning more like those in the United States. Yet the rush for state money can hardly be ignored. Although some of the cash comes from insurers and pension funds, most comes from government-backed funds tasked with investing in public and private markets, often with a mission to support certain industries, such as manufacturers. semiconductors or industrial robots. As Ngor Luong of the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, a think tank, notes, this money signals to other investors which companies are worth funding, meaning it carries extra leverage. Using state money to direct private investment is an approach that has spread from private to public markets. Between 2015 and 2021, government-backed private equity firms raised more than 7 billion yuan. A company that takes public capital in its early stages becomes more attractive to private investors later, as it signals that the company fits the official vision for innovation. These businesses often receive other forms of government assistance, including tax breaks, cheaper rents, and less red tape. Similarly, securing state-backed investors in a Initial Public Offering can now make or break business. According to a banker working on Chinese Initial Public Offering s, it means policymakers are increasingly successful in directing private capital to the industries they want to prioritize. Companies involved in technologies deemed important by policymakers can now receive public capital throughout their life cycle. Take Loongson, a Beijing-based semiconductor company that designs central processing units. Most of the company’s shares are held by Hu Weiwu, its founder. But the company was launched in 2008 with capital from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Beijing city government. Public funds, including a semiconductor funder that has invested 200 billion yuan, have subsidized Loongson in recent years, despite its status as a private company. When the company went public on star this year, public investors have crowded into the Initial Public Offering by buying at least 10% of the offer.

This type of investment is not just aimed at boosting favored industries. Officials have been sending a message about the importance of state capital in the market for some time, notes Pan Fenghua of Beijing Normal University. Last year, regulators began talking about a disorderly expansion of capital that would have led to economic imbalances. Free-market capital has brought many evils, argued a recent editorial in a state-run newspaper. These include a widening wealth gap, environmental issues, financial risks and monopolies. In a socialist market economy like China, the editorial states, capital must be guided by the Communist Party.

Because so many companies have taken public investment, investors must now either buy the Party’s plan or stay away, says an investment manager in Shanghai. Purchasing the Partys plan may be an unattractive proposition. Even before the government started to play a bigger role, Chinese markets underperformed. Aside from a few quick ups and downs, China’s major stock indices have barely gained in value over the past decade. Some 27% of companies that went public on star between 2019 and 2021 are now trading below their Initial Public Offering the price. This figure rises to 44% among those that have been listed more recently, as state capital has flowed into the market. On the Beijing Stock Exchange, Mr. Xi’s brainchild hits a dismal 60%.