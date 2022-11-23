Politics
Boris Johnson explosion in Ukraine: Ex-PM says Germany wanted the country to collapse quickly
Boris Johnson outburst in Ukraine: Ex-PM says Germany wanted country to collapse quickly after Russia invaded and France was ‘in denial’ until troops arrived
- Boris Johnson singled out three of the EU’s most important nations in his remarks
- Ex-PM says France was in denial until Russian troops crossed border
- He says there were a variety of opinions on the tensions between the countries
Boris Johnson suggested Germany wanted a quick defeat of Ukraine while France was in denial until Russian troops crossed the border.
The former prime minister said there were a variety of opinions on the tensions between the warring countries ahead of the February 24 invasion.
He singled out three of the EU’s most important nations in explosive remarks made in a CNN interview.
Mr Johnson said: The German view at one point was that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, it would be better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back. I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought the way they did.
Germany has sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy since Putin’s invasion, but the country still faces a winter of potential blackouts and announced a $173 billion energy bailout in September. Mr Johnson added: Have no doubt that the French were in denial until the last moment.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized for his handling of the crisis by visiting the Kremlin just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Johnson also said the Italian government under Mario Draghi was at one point simply saying it would not be able to support the position we were taking as he previously told La Repubblica newspaper that he had agreed on the matter.
He again linked Italian reluctance to the nations’ reliance on Russian gas. But the former prime minister said the West quickly realized it was impossible to negotiate with Putin and a united front was needed.
He said the EU has done brilliantly since the invasion, adding: After all my concerns, I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted.
A German government spokesman declined to comment while the Elysee Palace did not respond to inquiries. Sources close to Italy’s former prime minister, Mr Draghi, have been asked for comment.
It comes as pro-Kremlin military experts predicted last night that Russia could withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after months of sustained bombardment.
A string of Russian bloggers with close ties to Putin’s regime have said they believe Moscow is ready to hand over Ukrainian facilities, seized in March, to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Rybar, a popular Telegram channel that correctly predicted when Kherson would return to Ukrainian control, said the site’s transfer had been discussed. He added that Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom was struggling to maintain maintenance in the area.
The Ukrainian presidential office declined to be fired on the reports.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
