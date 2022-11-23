Trump news today – live: Supreme Court allows release of Trump’s tax returns to Congress as fraud case reaches fever pitch





Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Donald Trump ultimately lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, staging a sprint of investigators with Democratic lawmakers to vet them before the next Congress is sworn in.

After years of seeking to protect his tax returns from publication, Mr. Trump suffered a final defeat on Tuesday, ironically at the hands of the conservative majority he himself installed on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, New York prosecutors are awaiting a verdict in the tax evasion trial against the Trump Organization after closing their case on Monday following the appearance of only two witnesses.

And in Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the Trump Covid response team who has become the top target of the Maga right, gave his final press conference on Tuesday as director of the main national anti-coronavirus agency. Infectious diseases.

Dr. Faucis’ tenure at NIAID led to his celebration as a hero among Democrats and many other Americans who saw him as the primary source of information about the government’s efforts to combat Covid-19. However, he was reviled by the right which spread misinformation and lies about disease treatments and preventive measures.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to protect his congressional tax returns.

It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost ancient now that the issue of Mr. Trump’s finances has taken a back seat to many media outlets and Democrats, especially after Jan. 6 and Mr. Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

With the House Ways and Means Committee now ready to receive copies of Mr. Trump’s tax returns for many years, it’s worth looking back to refresh our memories on exactly why these documents are so important.

1669170037Woman who accused Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion asks to meet

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called the Republican Senate candidate from Georgia to meet her after the audio of their phone calls was released.

On Tuesday, the woman, who went by the name simply Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. Ms. Allred invited Mr. Walker to meet her client anywhere in Georgia ahead of the Dec. 6 election.

Read more about the latest developments Tuesday in Georgias Senate race:

1669166401Ways and Means president promises investigation into Trump taxes

Richard Neal, chairman of the Power House committee to review Donald Trump’s taxes, has promised his committee will continue an investigation even though Democrats will only control the lower house for a month.

Mr Neal released a statement on Tuesday celebrating his committees’ victory over the former president on the Supreme Court.

1669162801Lindsey Graham testifies in Fulton County case

Sen. Lindsey Graham confirmed on Tuesday that he testified before a Fulton County grand jury investigating the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results.

Mr Graham said in a brief statement that he would not comment on the content of his testimony, while calling on courteous and professional prosecutors. His testimony follows a months-long attempt to escape it.

Read his statement below:

1669159233Conservatives complain about ties between Trump’s special counsel and Michelle Obama

Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama .

Jack Smith, a career attorney at the Justice Department, was asked by Mr. Garland to make the decision about Mr. Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It followed in particular the announcement by Mr. Trump that he would seek the White House for a third time.

Now it has been revealed by the media that Katy Chevigny, Mr Smith’s wife, was the producer of the former first lady’s 2020 documentary Becoming, based on her memoir of the same name.

1669155601Second in Georgia: Why a Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

All eyes are on Georgia as the hotly contested U.S. Senate race heads into a runoff next month.

The importance of the races remains high, even as Democrats are now assured of a majority in the Senate for the next two years. If they take the seat currently held by Senator Raphael Warnock, the party will consolidate its majority in the upper house to 51 votes even without the decisive vote of the vice president.

On Tuesday, a woman came forward to detail her experience of an abortion supposedly paid for by Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate, at a press conference hosted by Gloria Allred.

Read more about this key race in The Independent:

1669152161As Nancy Pelosi bows out, get ready for the era of Hakeem Jeffries

If Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025, it’s possible that one of the Democrats who impeached him first will be on the other side of the negotiating table.

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is poised to take the minority lead as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she would not seek re-election to the Democratic leadership.

Eric Garcia examines what this means for Democrats in Congress as well as their Republican rivals in The Independent:

1669149735Herschel Walker accuser says Republican Georgia stud paid for abortion

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called the Republican Senate candidate from Georgia to meet her after the audio of their phone calls played.

The woman, who went simply by name Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the audio playing of the moment the two spoke on the phone after they reportedly had a years-long relationship even though then-NFL player Mr Walker was married.

Eric Garcia reports the grim details.

1669148137BREAKING SCOTUS denies Trump’s bid to shield congressional tax returns

Donald Trump ultimately lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, staging a dead sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.

The president had sought for years to prevent his tax returns from going to the House Ways and Means Committee, but on Tuesday he ironically suffered a final defeat at the hands of the conservative majority he himself installed at the highest court in the land.

1669146661Chaotic scenes in Fauci’s White House final presser as screaming reporter covers issues

A chaotic scene erupted during Dr. Anthony Faucis’ final press conference on Tuesday when a reporter began yelling at his colleagues and demanding that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre respond to a question about the origins of Covid-19.

Dr. Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had just finished discussing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and stepped aside to await questions when a number of reporters started shouting their questions.

