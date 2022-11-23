At virtual Rozgar Mela, PM Modi hands over 71,000 date letters





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Rozgar Mela via video conference, in Jammu, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the possibility of new employment opportunities in the private and government sectors in towns and villages has reduced the compulsion of young people to migrate and they are able to play their part in the development of their region. As part of the government’s “Rozgar Mela” (job fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conference. Addressing virtually the second round of the fair, where 71,000 new central government recruits received membership letters at 45 locations across the country, Modi said, The opportunity for new jobs in the public sector and private continues to grow. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. Earlier in October, 75,000 nomination letters were handed out to those newly nominated in the first round. In June, the Prime Minister announced that 10,000 central government vacancies would be filled by December 2023. Rozgar Mela is our effort to empower young people and make them the catalyst for national development. https://t.co/BKXBxO6NfX Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2022 Today’s Rozgar Mela is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide job opportunities to the country’s youth… The government places the highest priority on utilizing their talent and skills. energy for nation-building, said the Prime Minister said. Shedding light on the Karmayogi Bharat technology platform launched on Tuesday, Modi referred to the availability of numerous online courses for government officials. Also launching Karamyogi Prarambh, a special online orientation course designed for new ministerial appointees, he urged appointees to make the most of it. He spoke about the crisis created for the youth globally due to the pandemic and the war. He said that even in this difficult time, experts around the world are optimistic about India’s growth trajectory. According to experts, India has emerged as a major force in the service sector and will soon be the global manufacturing hub, he said. He added that 80,000 start-ups in the country provide opportunities for young people to showcase their talent. In addition to the categories of positions filled at the beginning of October, positions for teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical positions are also filled, said a government statement. A significant number of positions are also filled by the Home Office in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), he added. Physical copies of the appointment letters have been handed out in 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the model code of conduct is in effect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rozgar-mela-pm-modi-distributes-appointment-letters-to-over-71000-new-recruits/article66168228.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos