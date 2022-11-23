Hundreds dead after Java earthquake





A man stands next to damaged houses following an earthquake in Cianjur on November 21. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 268 people have been killed and 151 are missing after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, AP reportedciting the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Driving the news: The agency said 1,083 people were injured and 151 others remain missing as search efforts intensified on Tuesday. Regional Governor Ridwan Kamil said more than 13,000 people had been displaced by the quake.

The majority of those who died were children, Kamil added, noting that many were public school students taking extra classes at Islamic schools, according to AP.

There are still many residents trapped at the incident sites, we assume the number of injured and dead will continue to rise over time, Kamil said earlier on Monday. CNN reported.

According to a press release from National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), in Cianjur Regency in West Java, 2,272 houses were damaged by the earthquake, along with four government buildings, an Islamic boarding school and a hospital. Damage to infrastructure was also recorded in other regencies.

The majority of those who died were struck by buildings. Some were hit in the head, Herman Suherman, a government official in Cianjur Regency, said Monday. Washington Post reported. All you can hear here are ambulance sirens everywhere. State of play: While there was no tsunami warning, 45 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake, Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, said at a news conference Monday, according to the Post. A number of landslides were reported around Cianjur, and the quake was felt as far away as the Jakarta area, where it caused some buildings to sway and prompted evacuations. PA reported.

In Cijedil village, Cugenang district, “25 people were recorded as still buried under collapsed buildings,” the National Disaster Management Agency said in its statement. What they say : Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the epicenter of the earthquake on Monday morning. He tweeted that the government ensure that access roads reopen so that food, medicine and aid supplies can be delivered. Widodo also noted the importance of building earthquake-resistant homes as the region recovers.

“Damaged houses will be rebuilt by the government,” Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, said in a statement. statement later Monday. The big picture: Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes and other extreme weather events due to its location along the so-called “ring of fire“in the Pacific an arrangement of faults and volcanoes in the Pacific basin. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in the province of West Sumatra.

At least 384 people were killed in 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in northern Indonesia was followed by a tsunami.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean off northern Indonesia has killed more than 230,000 people in 14 countries, more than half of them in Indonesia. Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional developments.

