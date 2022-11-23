WH now claims Biden pressed Xi on fentanyl, COVID origins

NOW they tell us…

A White House official contacted The Post on Monday night to claim that President Biden had pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping to halt fentanyl exports and be transparent about the origins of COVID-19 during their first in-person summit there. last week, although no issues are mentioned in the official recaps. by Washington and Beijing.

Republican members of Congress have criticized Biden for apparently failing to use a three-hour Nov. 14 meeting to pressure China’s powerful ‘president for life’ on the twin plagues that have killed nearly as many Americans since 2019 than all of America’s wars combined.

“The president raised both,” the official, who asked not to be named, told the Post days after Republicans linked the apparent omission to the Biden family’s financial ties to the government. Chinese government.

Biden did not mention any of these issues in brief public remarks with Xi in Bali, Indonesia. The topics were not addressed at a subsequent press conference or appear in a White House statement that listed more than a dozen other issues the leaders addressed, including climate change, Russian-Ukrainian war and the persecution of Uyghurs in Chinese Xinjiang. Province.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted each other during their first in-person summit. Reuters

“The president has raised the importance of transparency on the origins of COVID, as he has done with President Xi before,” the official insisted. “The President has been clear since taking office that China needs to be more transparent with the global community so that we can get to the bottom of this. And yes, President Biden has also underscored the importance counter-narcotics efforts, including fentanyl.

The White House official said she was briefed by people in the room for Xi’s meeting and argued that the omission of topics from the readings and press releases should not be taken to mean that they had not been lifted.

“I wouldn’t read too much and that’s certainly not intentional because our readings are shorter and don’t include all the topics,” the person said. “I would also like to make it very clear that these topics are no less important simply because they were not in the reading, as the President has repeatedly raised the origins of COVID with President Xi”

And yes, President Biden has also emphasized the importance of anti-narcotics efforts, including fentanyl, the White House official said. Drug Enforcement Agency

Prior to embarking on the trip, White House officials gave the distinct impression that the topics were off the agenda, with neither mentioned during a background call for reporters. outlining Biden’s ambitions for his first meeting with Xi since taking office last year.

Returning from Asia Thursday evening, Biden heard but chose not to answer a question from the Post about whether it was true that he hadn’t mentioned the topics. Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday whether Biden had discussed the origins of COVID-19 at the end of a briefing, but did not didn’t get a response.

The White House says Biden mentioned fentanyl and the origins of the pandemic to Xi as House Republicans vowed to use their renewed subpoena powers next year to determine the extent of the Biden’s involvement. president in a pair of business deals involving his family and entities linked to the Chinese government. .

“This committee will assess whether this president is compromised or influenced by foreign dollars. This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said at a press conference Thursday.

There are at least two distinct Biden family business interests in China that House investigators are focusing on. The first involves an investment firm called BHR Partners, which was formed by Hunter Biden, then second son, in 2013. The other deals with a company called CEFC China Energy, which allegedly paid Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden millions in 2017 and 2018 as their powerful relative pondered a presidential bid.

Hunter Biden co-founded BHR Partners in 2013 weeks after joining Vice President Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two on an official trip to Beijing, according the Wall Street Journal. Hunter introduced his father to new BHR CEO Jonathan Li in a hotel lobby and Joe Biden then wrote college recommendation letters for Lis’ children.

Online business records indicate that Hunter Biden still owns a 10% stake in BHR, despite his father’s insistence there would be no conflicts of interest related to the family business during his presidency.

Joe Biden was also reportedly involved in the other Chinese venture.

Hunter and Jim Biden earned $4.8 million of CEFC China Energy, an arm of Beijing’s foreign-influenced Belt and Road Initiative in 2017 and 2018, The Washington Post reported following a review of documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski said he met with Joe Biden in May 2017 about the CEFC deal, and a May 2017 email from another associate, James Gilliar, says that the big guy owed a 10% discount. Both Bobulinski and Gilliar identified Joe Biden as the big guy.

Biden rarely mentions efforts to determine the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic or to stop fentanyl exports from China, a notable contrast to his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who forced China to pay $50 trillion. in pandemic “reparations” if he takes over the White House in 2024, after repeatedly bragging about pressuring Xi to enact the death penalty for fentanyl traffickers to curb exports.

In August 2021, the US intelligence community said a lab release in Wuhan, China was one of two “plausible” theories to explain the origins of the pandemic. At the time, Biden said in a written statement that the world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we get them and that we all need to better understand how COVID-19 came about in order to prevent further pandemics. But he has spoken very little since.

Documents released last year by the Intercept revealed that EcoHealth Alliance used US taxpayer money for the Wuhan lab experiments that modified three bat coronaviruses distinct from COVID-19 and found that they became significantly more infectious in “humanized” mice when human-like receptors were added to them.

In response to a question from the Post in January, Biden claimed he had pressed Xi to be transparent about the origins of the pandemic during a virtual summit in November 2021, even though the press secretary at the time , Jen Psaki, had given reporters the opposite impression. Biden said his own press team didn’t know because they weren’t in the room for that exchange.

After a phone call between Biden and Xi in July, Jean-Pierre dodged questions about whether Biden pressed the Chinese leader on the origins of COVID-19, but said he raised fentanyl.

The COVID-19 virus has killed 1,073,115 Americans, according centers for disease control and prevention, while causing massive economic, social and educational disruption.

Meanwhile, fentanyl exported largely from China has prompted an increase in drug overdoses in the United States. More than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, including at least 71,000 from fentanyl and related compounds. In 2019 and 2020, approximately 94,000 additional US deaths were linked to fentanyl. Deaths are rising as the drug is increasingly mixed with non-opioid drugs such as cocaine and counterfeit prescriptions, killing unwitting users.