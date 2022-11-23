Imran Khans rallies to follow Pakistan army chief’s announcement





(Bloomberg) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will make his first appearance at a public rally since being shot and wounded in a garrison town a day after his successor is set to appoint a new leader for the powerful army of the country.

The flamboyant former cricket star will announce his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf’s future action plan in Rawalpindi on Saturday after ending the previous phase of the protest on November 19. His party on Tuesday withdrew its previous petition asking for permission to demonstrate. in the capital Islamabad, said the Khans’ aide, Ali Nawaz Awan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to appoint a new commander to lead the influential army by Friday. The appointment of Pakistan’s army chief is being watched closely as the institution wields outsized influence over the country’s politics, especially its foreign and defense policies. The military has also directly ruled the nuclear-armed nation for about half of its history since its inception in 1947.

Khan has publicly clashed with Sharif and the military since his ousting in April. More recently, he accused the Prime Minister, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general from the country’s powerful spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, of being behind the shooting attack on him earlier this month. All three have denied the allegation.

Khan’s main demand has been for the Sharifs administration to call a snap election, which he is sure to sweep after a string of victories in crucial by-elections.

