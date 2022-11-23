Acche Din starts as PM Modi offers jobs to 71,000 people

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered nomination letters to more than 71,000 young people under the Rozgar Mela via video conference. This is the second installment of nomination letters the prime minister has distributed, as similar campaigns have taken place in all states and union territories over the past month.

“The government is working in mission mode to provide government jobs. The central government places the highest priority on utilizing the talent and energy of young people for nation building,” the prime minister said in s addressing the gathering.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the appointees have been delivered to 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the model code of conduct is in effect.

In Hyderabad, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Bisweshwar Tudu on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to newly selected candidates from Telangana at the CRPF cluster center in Chandrayangutta, the Inspector General of Southern Zone of the CRPF of GVH Giri Prasad Police was present.

In addition to the categories of positions previously filled, positions of teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiologists and other technical and paramedical positions are being filled. . A significant number of positions are filled by the Ministry of the Interior within the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also launched the “Karmayogi Prarambh” module. The module is an online orientation course for new appointees. It will include a code of conduct for public servants, work ethics and integrity, human resources policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them acclimate to the policies and make a smooth transition to the new roles.

Addressing the new appointees, the Prime Minister said more than 71,000 young people are receiving nomination letters in more than 45 cities, which will usher in a new era of happiness for families. He recalled that on Dhanteras day, the central government distributed 75,000 nomination letters to the youths.

“Today’s Rozgar Mela is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide job opportunities for the country’s youth,” the Prime Minister said.

He welcomed and congratulated the new officials and highlighted their role in the country’s determination to become a developed nation. He told them that as representatives of the central government, they should fully understand their roles and duties and should constantly focus on building capacity to perform their duties.

The Prime Minister credited the “twin engine government” for this tremendous achievement and assured that such job fairs would be organized from time to time to empower India’s youth. He said he was delighted that thousands of young people received nomination letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective governments.

He further added that Goa and Tripura will also hold similar Rozgar Melas on November 24 and 28, respectively.

The Prime Minister spoke about the crisis created for youth globally due to the pandemic and the war. He said that even in these difficult times, experts around the world are optimistic about India’s growth trajectory.

He said that according to experts, India has emerged as a major force in the services sector and will soon be the global manufacturing hub. While initiatives like PLI, the Prime Minister said, will play an important role in this, the main foundation will be the country’s youth and skilled workforce. The PLI program is likely to create 60 million jobs, said the Prime Minister.

The possibility of new jobs in the public and private sectors is constantly increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. This has reduced the migration constraint for young people and they are able to play their part in the development of their region,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted new opportunities being created in sectors ranging from startups to self-employment and from space to drones. Over 80,000 startups provide young people with opportunities to showcase their talent. Drones are increasingly used in medicine, pesticides and mapping under the “Svamiva program” and in the defense sector. All this, he said, creates new jobs for young people.

During his speech, he also talked about the 35 crore plus Mudra loans that were sanctioned.

The prime minister had instructed various government departments and ministries in June to undertake the recruitment of 10,000 people in “mission mode” over the next year and a half. In October, nomination letters were distributed to 75,000 people.

