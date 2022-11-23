Flood fears as Indonesia earthquake impact hits





Survivors of an Indonesian earthquake that killed at least 268 people appealed for food and water as rescuers scoured devastated villages in the hope of finding someone alive in the process to disappear. The calls for help came as authorities warned that debris from landslides caused by the strong earthquake near the town of Cianjur in West Java needed to be cleared ahead of heavy rains expected in the coming weeks, threatening a second disaster. Two days after the earthquake flattened their homes, residents were still trying to recover priceless possessions, including family photos, religious books and marriage certificates. “Although some supplies have arrived, it’s not enough. We have rice, instant noodles, mineral water but it’s not enough,” Mustafa, a 23-year-old resident, told AFP. years from the village of Gasol. He had just rummaged through the rubble of an elderly neighbour’s house at her request and carried away clothes before returning for rice, a gas cooker, canisters and frying pans. “We have no clothes and haven’t changed in days, so I’m rummaging through the rubble for clothes,” he said. The government sent tents and other supplies for the displaced people, but another resident asked for more supplies due to shortages. “My child has a fever and cannot eat. There are many children and old people here. The children need milk, nappies, food and medicine,” said Yunisa Yuliani, 30. . A man clears the rubble of his house Indonesia is vulnerable to landslides and flash floods during the rainy season, which has already started and peaks in December in West Java. The country’s weather agency warned the city was prone to another disaster. “We need to be alert to a potential second disaster, such as a landslide,” Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, told a news conference. “The urgent step is to control the piles of fallen material,” she said. The agency’s tally of aftershocks from the quake rose to 145, with magnitudes ranging from 1.2 to 4.2, Karnawati said. Residents of Cianjur began mourning their loved ones, burying them in accordance with their Islamic faith after authorities released them from morgues. In February, an earthquake in West Pasaman in Sumatra killed several people and left the ground in the area unstable and prone to rains that would cause landslides weeks later. Ms Karnawati said rivers blocked by landslides or rubble had triggered flash flooding in West Pasaman and warned the same could happen in Cianjur. “We urgently need to clear away the materials and rubble that are blocking the flow of rivers in the high hills.” Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2022/1123/1337740-indonesia-earthquake-latest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos