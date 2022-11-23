A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion





Poland’s president spoke to a hoax claiming to be Frances Emmanuel Macron the night a missile struck a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about his operations. In a 7.5-minute recording of the call posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who tries to put on a French accent. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The call, the second time in years that Russian pranksters have managed to get past Duda, came on a night when the world feared the conflict in Ukraine was spilling over its borders. Emmanuel, believe me, I’m very careful, Duda told the caller. I don’t want to have war with Russia and believe me, I’m very careful, very careful. Dudas’ office wrote on Twitter: After the missile explosion in Przewodow, during ongoing calls with Heads of State and Government, a person claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron was connected. During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized from the unusual way the interlocutor was leading the conversation that there may have been an attempted prank and ended the conversation. Dudas’ office was investigating how callers managed to reach him with relevant services, he said. In 2020, Vovan and Lexus called Duda posing as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, raising questions about security and call screening in Dudas’ office. Two Duda advisers could not immediately be reached for further comment. Vovan and Lexus are notorious in Russia for targeting celebrities and politicians with outlandish phone calls and have in the past deceived Macron, British singer Elton John and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others. Read more: Germany to offer Patriot system to Poland after stray missile crash Russia bears full responsibility for explosion in Poland: Kyiv Russia says Polish statements of Russian missiles hitting its territory provocation

