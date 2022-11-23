Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case





WASHINGTON (AP) A federal appeals court was deeply skeptical Tuesday that former President Donald Trump had the right to challenge an FBI search of his Florida estate or ask an independent arbitrator to examine the documents seized from the home.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, including two Trump appointees, has repeatedly suggested that Trump is seeking special treatment by requesting that the special master conduct an independent inspection of records taken during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Besides the fact that it’s a former president, everything else about it is indistinguishable from any pre-charge search warrant, said George W. Bush.

He added: We have to be concerned about the precedent we would set that would allow any target of a federal criminal investigation to go to a district court and have a district court hear this kind of petition. .. and interferes with the Branches’ ongoing investigation executive.

The judges indicated during questioning that they were likely to side with the Justice Department, which has called for an immediate end to a special primary review process that it says has unnecessarily delayed its investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. It was not immediately clear when the court might rule.

In another legal setback for Trump, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for a congressional committee to obtain his tax returns after a three-year fight.

The special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, veteran New York judge Raymond Dearie, was appointed in September at the request of Trump teams. He was tasked with conducting an independent inspection of the approximately 13,000 documents seized in the search and filtering from the criminal investigation anything that might be covered by claims of attorney-client or executive privilege.

The Florida judge who appointed him, Aileen Cannon, had blocked federal prosecutors from using seized records as part of their investigation during Dearies’ work. A three-judge appeals court panel later restored the Justice Department’s access to the roughly 100 documents with classification marks, but prosecutors say they want unfettered access to the vast amount collection of unclassified documents and asked the court to stop the process entirely.

Two of the judges in that decision, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, both appointed by Trump, participated in Tuesday’s arguments.

Although the investigation is focused on the possible mishandling of classified documents, the Justice Department says it also considers unclassified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago to be relevant to the investigation. That’s because of the commingling with classified personnel records documents that prosecutors say could provide key evidence of who possessed or handled the records.

In court documents, the Justice Department said the only purpose for which it had been able to use the unclassified documents so far was to engage in a protracted dispute with the Trump team over their categorization.

James Trusty, Trump’s attorney, called the Justice Department’s claims that its investigation had been slowed as overblown. He said the department already had access to the classified documents and had downplayed the remaining documents, describing them as birthday cards, thank you notes, photographs and other personal items.

It is unrealistic for the government to complain that this has hampered its ability to investigate, Trusty said.

He suggested that the search warrant resulted in an overly broad seizure of materials, although Pryor noted, I don’t think it’s necessarily the government’s fault that someone mixed up classified documents and all sorts of other personal property.

Trusty denied he was seeking special treatment for Trump, but also urged judges to consider the context of the case. This is a situation where a political rival was the subject of a search warrant where thousands of personal documents were seized, he said.

But when Trusty at one point called the FBI search a raid, Judge Grant, a Trump appointee, asked her reprimandingly if raid was the right term for executing a warrant. Trusty apologized for using what he acknowledged was a loaded term.

The special master’s process took place alongside a criminal investigation into the withholding of documents and possible obstruction.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed senior prosecutor Jack Smith to serve as special counsel and oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation and key aspects of a separate investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the the 2020 presidential election.

