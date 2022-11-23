Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat

As part of NDTV’s election yatra in Gujarat, we visited various parts of the state. One of our stops was in the crucial city of Surat in southern Gujarat.

It is the place that delivered for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even when its performance bottomed out in the 2017 state polls.

This time around, the big difference is the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the Gujarat electoral arena. But it seems that in its election campaign, the BJP wants to silence any mention of this newcomer.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning last month that Congress should not be seen as a weak opponent, to Interior Minister Amit Shah saying that a contest in Gujarat is mainly between Congress, the ruling party no only honed its tactics to ignore the party led by Arvind Kejriwal partying.

We attended a Prime Minister’s rally in Navsari, about an hour’s drive from Surat. About 80% of his speech was about his own government and its performance.

The Prime Minister served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms, so needless to say, his speech was based less on the teleprompter and more on his personal experience.

He mentioned various projects launched during his tenure as Chief Minister and how they later found a place at the central level.

The prime minister’s political attack was aimed at Congress, accusing the big old party of not seeing beyond dynastic politics. He denounced the recent “aukaatjab and went on to list personal remarks made by key congressional leaders against him, including “merchant of death” — by Sonia Gandhi — and “neech admi” and “chaiwala” — by Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Commenting on the Congress manifesto which promises to rename Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, Mr Mistry recently said the move would “show Modi his aukaat (place)”.

The comment by the senior Congress official, coupled with previous remarks by Congress leaders, provided the prime minister with the perfect opportunity to target the opposition party which is desperately trying to wage a bitter fight against the BJP.

But in his speeches on Monday, the mention of the AAP was negligible. In Navsari, the prime minister just said, “Don’t let people from Delhi fool you. The remark appeared to be a jab at the AAP but the Prime Minister did not take names.

Later in the evening, we spoke to BJP supporters and asked them about the prospects of the party led by Kejriwal. They replied dismissively, “Who Kejriwal?”

South Gujarat is important to the BJP as it tries to overcome anti-incumbency to retain its grip on the state. The region holds 35 of the 182 seats in the Assembly.

Although the BJP returned to power in the 2017 elections, its poll was disappointing. But this region was the silver lining, as the party recorded a strike rate of over 90% here.

This time, Congress started its campaign here late, with star faces only hitting the polls now.

The AAP, however, did everything in South Gujarat. The party has scheduled several rallies of Arvind Kejriwal and state party leader Gopal Italia.

Mr Italia is a prominent face of the anti-BJP Patidar agitation alongside Hardik Patel, who has now moved from Congress to the BJP.

As Gujarat gears up for the big election battle, the key question is: will the BJP’s tactic of silently striking off Arvind Kejriwal prove to be a well-calculated strategy or a grave mistake?

(Sanket Upadhyay is Consulting Editor, NDTV Group)

