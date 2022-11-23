Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat
As part of NDTV’s election yatra in Gujarat, we visited various parts of the state. One of our stops was in the crucial city of Surat in southern Gujarat.
It is the place that delivered for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even when its performance bottomed out in the 2017 state polls.
This time around, the big difference is the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the Gujarat electoral arena. But it seems that in its election campaign, the BJP wants to silence any mention of this newcomer.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning last month that Congress should not be seen as a weak opponent, to Interior Minister Amit Shah saying that a contest in Gujarat is mainly between Congress, the ruling party no only honed its tactics to ignore the party led by Arvind Kejriwal partying.
We attended a Prime Minister’s rally in Navsari, about an hour’s drive from Surat. About 80% of his speech was about his own government and its performance.
The Prime Minister served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms, so needless to say, his speech was based less on the teleprompter and more on his personal experience.
He mentioned various projects launched during his tenure as Chief Minister and how they later found a place at the central level.
The prime minister’s political attack was aimed at Congress, accusing the big old party of not seeing beyond dynastic politics. He denounced the recent “aukaatjab and went on to list personal remarks made by key congressional leaders against him, including “merchant of death” — by Sonia Gandhi — and “neech admi” and “chaiwala” — by Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Commenting on the Congress manifesto which promises to rename Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, Mr Mistry recently said the move would “show Modi his aukaat (place)”.
The comment by the senior Congress official, coupled with previous remarks by Congress leaders, provided the prime minister with the perfect opportunity to target the opposition party which is desperately trying to wage a bitter fight against the BJP.
But in his speeches on Monday, the mention of the AAP was negligible. In Navsari, the prime minister just said, “Don’t let people from Delhi fool you. The remark appeared to be a jab at the AAP but the Prime Minister did not take names.
Later in the evening, we spoke to BJP supporters and asked them about the prospects of the party led by Kejriwal. They replied dismissively, “Who Kejriwal?”
South Gujarat is important to the BJP as it tries to overcome anti-incumbency to retain its grip on the state. The region holds 35 of the 182 seats in the Assembly.
Although the BJP returned to power in the 2017 elections, its poll was disappointing. But this region was the silver lining, as the party recorded a strike rate of over 90% here.
This time, Congress started its campaign here late, with star faces only hitting the polls now.
The AAP, however, did everything in South Gujarat. The party has scheduled several rallies of Arvind Kejriwal and state party leader Gopal Italia.
Mr Italia is a prominent face of the anti-BJP Patidar agitation alongside Hardik Patel, who has now moved from Congress to the BJP.
As Gujarat gears up for the big election battle, the key question is: will the BJP’s tactic of silently striking off Arvind Kejriwal prove to be a well-calculated strategy or a grave mistake?
(Sanket Upadhyay is Consulting Editor, NDTV Group)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.
Featured Video of the Day
Must have ‘best man’ as head of electorate: Supreme Court’s big remarks
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/opinion/pm-narendra-modis-strategy-in-gujarat-avoid-any-reference-to-aap-3542412
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat
- Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says
- Tencent: China resumes streaming of South Korean content after six-year suspension
- mickey kuhn: Actor Mickey Kuhn, of ‘Gone with the Wind’ fame, dies at 90, read here
- England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security
- Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defense Minister
- A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion