Imran hopes to return to power without a campaign

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that the party would return to power and “won’t even need to campaign” with the power of the popular vote and the situation current in the country.

Free and fair elections are urgently needed to pull the country out of the current economic turmoil and restore stability and confidence.

Speaking to a seminar via video link on Tuesday, Imran Khan said the longer the government delays the elections, the more beneficial it will be for the PTI. We won’t even need to campaign because of the current situation in the country,” he stressed.

He stressed that a “government with a clear majority must take bold decisions for economic recovery and radical reforms”.

Imran, criticizing the government of Shehbaz Sharif, said a new government would have to take tough decisions to “correct the course of the country”. The PTI Chairman said the country should focus on attracting investment and that investors should be incentivized and amnesties should only be granted to those who invest in Pakistan’s industrial capacity.

Referring to his ousting, the PTI chairman claimed he was still unaware of what those believed to be behind the plot were looking for and said he had sent ‘Shaukat Tarin to tell the neutrals’ that the economy would be affected due to political instability.

Earlier, while announcing what appeared to be the final showdown with the government to force it to announce the date of the snap elections, Imran asked people to converge on Rawalpindi on November 26 to relaunch Haqiqi Azadi March.

The head of the PTI reiterated that the solutions to the country’s economic problems are linked to the rule of law. The former Prime Minister insisted on the need to establish the rule of law and said that the solutions to economic problems are linked to the rule of law because it brings progress.

Imran Khan noted that the economy cannot be improved as long as there is political instability in the country. “Investors do not invest in a context of political instability,” he said, adding that political stability is only possible with transparent elections.

Recalling the challenges his government faced, the former prime minister said that when his party came to power, the country’s economy was still in bad shape. “It would have been difficult without the help Pakistan has received from friendly nations,” he noted.

“If we had not received help from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China, we would not have had resources for payments,” the PTI president recalled.

Speaking about PTI’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Imran said he was proud of his economic team for the way they approached the issues. “The corona crisis has been extremely massive. If we had imposed total lockdown during the outbreak, people would have starved to death,” he added.

“We brought relief to people during COVID-19,” Khan said, stressing that his government had made the best decisions during the pandemic.

During his speech, Imran Khan said his government should have bought oil from Russia during his tenure. “We should have bought oil from Russia when we took over the government,” he said.

“I’m sure we could have convinced the Americans to let us buy cheap oil from Russia,” he said, noting that India was trying hard to buy oil from Moscow.

The former prime minister claimed the country was run by mafias, alleging the “real estate mafia” was the most powerful in the country.

He further claimed that the Lahore Development Authority informed him about corruption in the real estate sector. “Several cases have been registered on the issue, but the police and government departments have been bribed and silenced,” he alleged.

He also criticized the incumbent government for its “failing economic policies”, lamenting that any new incoming government would have to make “difficult decisions” to correct the country’s trajectory.

PTI meeting reviews November 26 strategy

Punjab Health Minister and Chairperson of PTI Central Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting at her party office regarding the party’s November 26 strategy.

The meeting was attended by PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar, Information Secretary Andlib Abbasi, Colonel (r) Ijaz Minhas, Dr. Azimuddin Lakhvi, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Bilal Ijaz, Sadia Sohail, Faizul Hasan Shah, Brig(r) Ijaz Shah, MNA Haji Imtiaz, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Roth, MPA Talib Nakai, Salim Sarwar Joda, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Shanila Ali, Raja Shakeel Zaman, Waseem Ramey, Amina Taliah, Faisal Gondal, Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Imtiaz, Owais Younis and others.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the November 26 strategy in detail at the meeting. A briefing was given to him on behalf of party officials.

On the occasion, she said that Insha Allah on November 26, the sea of ​​people would come out, saying that the federal government would not be able to stop the PTI workers not with bullets but also with cannons. The war against the imported rulers will continue until the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

The federal government’s legs began to shake at Imran Khan’s November 26 appeal. Imran Khan has awakened the conscience of the Pakistani nation. The provincial minister said he was very sad that the FIR was not registered for the deadly attack on the world leader. To what extent will the federal government test the patience of the people? People want to know who attacked their leader Imran Khan.

She said the federal government was stuck on its promises with the IMF because Imran Khan said on day one that the imported government would never be able to run the country. Imran Khan still maintains his position. A country can never move forward due to political instability, she concluded.

