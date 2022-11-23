Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over ‘insulting’ images of Erdogan





Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara to protest against the “insulting” images of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kurdish “propaganda” – featuring Erdogan’s face – was reportedly projected onto the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm. The protest was reportedly organized by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which both Turkey and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the footage and called for an investigation, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. Swedish Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom was also summoned to the ministry on Monday, the agency added. The incident comes at a sensitive time in bilateral relations, as Sweden and Finland seek Turkey’s endorsement of their NATO bid. The two Nordic countries abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment this year after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But Turkey, a NATO member, has yet to approve their membership, which requires the unanimous approval of existing members of the alliance. Ankara has repeatedly called on Sweden to take concrete action against groups that Turkey considers security threats. Erdogan’s government is urging both countries to crack down on supporters of the banned PKK, as well as those suspected of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in Turkey. Earlier this month, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Turkey and pledged to counter terrorist threats against Turkey. The summoning of the ambassador also acts as Turkey threatens to launch ground offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria. At least two people were killed in suspected strikes in the Turkish border town of Karkamis on Monday.

