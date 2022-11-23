Barr warns Trump ‘will burn down the whole house,’ calls new GOP leader





Former Attorney General William Bar called for a new Republican Party leader on Monday, warning in a vehement rebuke that former President Trump will burn down the entire house.

Unless the rest of the party goes with him, he’ll burn down the whole house driving his people out of the GOP, Barr said in a scathing op-ed published Monday in the New York Post.

Trump’s drive to destroy the party if it doesn’t get what it wants is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism, he added. His selfishness makes him unable to think of a political party as anything other than an extension of himself, a personality cult.

Barr’s comments follow the 2022 midterm elections, where Republicans were expected to see a “red wave” in the House, taking control of the chamber by a wide margin. Some pre-midterm polls also showed Republicans have a good chance of capturing the Senate.

However, the Democrats retained control of the Senate, and although the GOP took control of the House, the final margin was significantly lower than expected.

Several high-profile candidates who have been endorsed by Trump, including Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R), lost to their Democratic opponents.

Barr has become a frequent critic of his former boss since he left the Trump administration in December 2020. He resigned as attorney general after contradicting Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in the election. of 2020.

Barr also parted ways with Trump and the rest of the GOP over the Mar-a-Lago documents affair.

Barr has consistently dismissed Trump’s claims about classified and sensitive documents recovered after the FBI executed a search warrant from the Palm Beach, Florida residence.

The former attorney general said he was skeptical of Trump’s claims that he declassified the documents. Barr said there was no justification for taking the White House documents and criticized the courts’ decision to appoint a special master in the case.

In an interview on Friday, Barr added that the Justice Department likely had a basis to legitimately indict Trump for his handling of sensitive documents.

In his op-ed published Monday, Barr acknowledged the Trump administration’s substantial accomplishments, but said he thought it was time for new leadership.

It is painfully clear from his record in the 2020 election and the 2022 midterms that Donald Trump is neither capable of forging that winning coalition nor achieving the decisive and enduring victory required, Barr said.

Indeed, of the current crop of potential candidates, Trump is the person least able to unite the party and most likely to lose the general election, he added.

