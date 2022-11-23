China turns to secret diplomacy to strengthen relations with the United States

A few days before Mr. Xi’s summit last week with President Biden, according to people familiar with the matter, Beijing dispatched a delegation of senior political advisers and business executives to New York to meet with a US counterpart group set up place by the Mauritius insurance executive. Hank” Greenberg, one of the most successful American businessmen in China.

Wall Street leaders have long held a special place in Beijing’s corridors of power. Beijing has viewed Mr. Greenberg, 97, as what Chinese leaders call an old friend of China.” Mr. Greenberg, a decorated World War II veteran and major Republican donor, is the company’s chief executive insurance and investment company CV Starr. & Co. and former CEO of insurance giant American International Group Inc.

A group as high-profile as the one Mr. Greenberg hosted has not come to the United States since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly three years ago. Meanwhile, relations have plunged to what both sides consider the lowest point in decades, with Beijing and Washington clashing over issues ranging from the origins of the pandemic to China’s human rights record. man and his military and economic pressure on Taiwan.

Mr. Xi approved the trip, organized by a think tank affiliated with China’s Foreign Ministry, just after a Communist Party conclave in October that extended its grip on power, the people said. The US group also briefed the White House National Security Council and other agencies ahead of the meeting, the sources said. The NSC declined to comment.

Both Beijing and Washington have expressed willingness to at least try to prevent relations from deteriorating further. During their summit in Indonesia last week, MM. Biden and Xi pledged to restart cooperation on climate change and resume other high-level contacts.

Still, mistrust is high, with tensions over Taiwan and US controls on technology the latest sore spots, and Mr. Xi and the Biden administration are rolling out policies to counter the power and influence of others.

Xi is seeking some degree of stability as part of his preparation for greater competition with the United States,” said Daniel Russel, a former Chinese official in the Obama administration, now vice president of Asia. Society Policy Institute, a think tank. is a lack of engagement between the two parties at all levels, any direct dialogue is valuable.”

With domestic politics now out of the way, Mr Xi is turning some of his attention to adjusting the policies that have all but closed China off to the Western world, including strict Covid-control measures at home as well as a virtual suspension of officially sanctioned contacts with the United States

By endorsing the delegation with the political timetable cleared on both sides, the people said, Xi intended to signal to Washington his intention to keep relations from derailing and find a way to communicate.

Senior Chinese officials have come to view the traditional so-called “Track II” dialogue, or the type of behind-the-scenes diplomacy between think tanks and industry groups on both sides, as generally ineffective.

In the late 1990s, Mr. Greenberg lobbied the Clinton administration to help China enter the World Trade Organization in 2001. In 2018, when China celebrated the 40th anniversary of the reform policy and openness, which has brought China closer to the rest of the world, Mr. Xi awarded Mr. Greenberg the China Reform Friendship Medal, making him one of 10 foreign recipients of the Chinese honor.

Last summer, as tensions between Washington and Beijing continued to rise, Mr. Greenberg spoke out in favor of engagement with China, rather than decoupling from China. In an opinion piece published in July in the Wall Street Journal, he announced the creation of a group made up of American business and political leaders to help restore a constructive two-way dialogue.

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to Washington and a highly trusted career diplomat by Xi, brought the article to the attention of Chinese leaders, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Xi then gave the green light to the Foreign Ministry to form a group that mirrors the one set up by Mr. Greenberg, which is made up of former senior officials and business leaders.

The Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was named the organizer of the group whose members, according to the people, include Cui Tiankai, former top envoy from Beijing to Washington, Chen Deming, former Minister of Commerce, and Ning Jizhe, former vice minister of China’s main economic planning agency.

The Chinese and American groups held talks at CV Starrs headquarters on Park Avenue on November 10 and the following day, with 13 members from each side attending. Among the Americans, according to people, are Mr. Greenberg, Paul Freiburg, CEO of agribusiness ContiGroup Cos., former US senator Joe Lieberman and two former US ambassadors to Beijing: Max Baucus, former Democratic senator from Montana , and Terry Branstad, the former Republican governor of Iowa.

In a CV Starr conference room, outside which is a wall lined with photos of Mr Greenberg meeting with generations of Chinese leaders, attendees were arranged on both sides of a long table covered with a tablecloth ivory and bouquets of flowers running in the middle. .

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, who attended the talks, said he, like other members of the American group, was concerned about the “downward trajectory” of the relationship, and that this apprehension was shared by the Chinese side.

We were at a dangerous time,” Admiral Mullen said, describing what he said was a sentiment shared by both sides. As two great powers at the time, we must try to reverse the situation.

During the day and a half of meetings, the two sides discussed disagreements over Taiwan, the democratically-ruled island that Beijing claims is part of China, and areas where governments could cooperate, participants said.

While the US group stressed the need for peace across the Taiwan Strait, Chinese delegates stressed the importance of Taiwan’s eventual unification with the mainland, participants said.

The Chinese group said it might be desirable for Beijing to work with Washington on geopolitical issues involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea, participants said. But Chinese delegates appeared to condition Washington’s cooperation on respecting China’s core interests such as Taiwan and easing restrictions on high-tech sales to Chinese companies.

At the end of the discussions, the Chinese delegation, led by Wang Chao, former Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and now Director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs, proposed to hold the next series of meetings in China next year. next.

Top aides to Mr. Greenberg said the Biden administration had been briefed on exchanges between U.S. and Chinese groups under the initiative, dubbed the Morefar Project, “after the name of an isolated area in northern State of New York used by Mr. Greenberg to entertain government and business leaders.