Imran calls real estate ‘biggest mafia’ – Pakistan





Recognizes the error of having deployed amnesty programs without conditions. Said the economy is headed for default, flash polls are the only way out.

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that real estate is Pakistan’s biggest mafia as it grabs government land, sells it to the general public and then transfers the profits overseas.

You can’t imagine how powerful they are, Khan said at a seminar on Tuesday via video link.

Cadastral mapping, which shows land records with boundaries in numerical form, ordered by the last PTI government, showed that land worth Rs 1.2 trillion had been encroached upon by the land mafia in Islamabad alone . The situation is the same across the country, he said.

Holding free and fair elections was a prerequisite for reviving the economy, which was heading towards default, he said. Whichever government arrives after the new elections will have to make unprecedented decisions, he said.

Mr. Khan noted that political stability was necessary to achieve economic power. The economy needs certainty. People only invest if they can predict what will happen in the future. Who can predict today what will happen after a month in Pakistan? No one knows, he said, referring to the rising level of credit default swaps, an indicator of investor confidence in the country’s ability to repay dollar-denominated loans.

He also referenced a survey that found 88% of business people believed the economy was going in the wrong direction. The only way to restore confidence is to hold new elections, he said.

Mr. Khan devoted much of his speech to emphasizing the importance of exports in building a resilient economy that can survive high growth rates while avoiding the boom and bust cycle.

He admitted his mistake in rolling out multiple amnesty programs without mandating that the laundered money then be invested in the export-driven industry to build up dollar reserves.

Mr Khan demanded that the powers that be explain their failure to foresee the economic disaster they wrought by remaining neutral amid an alleged regime change plot.

I sent Shaukat Tarin to tell neutrals that the direct impact of political destabilization would be on the economy. The (economic) balance was already fragile, he said.

Earlier, energy sector expert Asif Ali Qureshi told the seminar that the latest circular debt stocks of the power and gas sectors stood at Rs 2.3 trillion and Rs 720 billion respectively. rupees. Furthermore, budget support to the power sector for the period 2021-22 alone was almost Rs 1.1 billion.

He estimated the value of transmission and distribution losses above 10% to be around Rs 170 billion in 2021-22. Similarly, the under-collection of bills in the last financial year was worth about Rs 230 billion.

He said energy infrastructure needs to be upgraded as most oil refineries are based on the old technology of hydraulic skimming with high fuel oil production. Moreover, up to 70% of oil transportation is by road, which poses a safety risk and leads to higher fuel consumption, he said.

Port infrastructure for oil imports should also be upgraded, he said, while stressing the need to build onshore LNG terminals as well as strategic oil reserves.

Mr. Qureshi said a major increase in natural gas prices should be announced to save its consumption. He also called for removing all transfers of cross-subsidy money to one company from the profit of another in energy tariffs and implementing direct or targeted subsidies.

As for increasing capacity payments, he said the government should extend the duration of power plant project debts to flatten the curve. This is well within reach for governments since 45% of capacity payments are for public sector power plants, he added.

Posted in Dawn, November 23, 2022

Posted in Dawn, November 23, 2022

