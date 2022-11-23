Prime Minister Modi says Rozgar Mela will empower young people as 71,000 get jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the program of providing nomination letters to over 71,000 young people, via video conference at 45 locations across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela.

In addition, the Prime Minister has also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new recruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that from start-ups to self-employment, from space to drones, comprehensive new opportunities are being created for young people in India today. The Rozgar Mela is our effort to empower young people and make them catalysts for national development.

The Prime Minister said letters of appointment were handed out to more than 71,000 young people today, which has ushered in a new era of happiness for so many families. He said earlier on the day of Dhanteras, the central government had distributed 75,000 nomination letters to the youths.

He said today’s job fair is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide job opportunities for the nation’s youth. Many territories and states in the Union will continue to hold such job fairs from time to time. He expressed his joy that thousands of youths received nomination letters from the respective governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep , Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh. Goa and Tripura are also due to hold job fairs in the coming days.

The Prime Minister credited the dual engine government for this tremendous achievement and assured that such job fairs would be organized from time to time to empower Indian youth.

Prime Minister Modi said youth is the country’s greatest strength. The central government gives top priority to investing its talent and energy in nation building. While congratulating the new officials, he recalled that they are taking on this important responsibility in a very special time, namely Amrit Kaal. He highlighted their role in determining the country to become a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. He told them that as representatives of the central government, they should understand their role and functions comprehensively and continuously focus on building capacity to perform their duties.

Explaining the benefits of Karmayogi Prarambh, a special course prepared for government employees, he said it would be a great source of skill development and benefit them. Referring to the crisis facing young people around the world due to the pandemic and war, the Prime Minister said that even in these difficult times, experts around the world are optimistic about the growth path of India.

The Prime Minister said that according to experts, India has emerged as a major force in the services sector and will soon be the manufacturing hub of the world. While initiatives like PLI will play a big role in this, the mainstay will be the country’s young and skilled workforce. The PLI device should generate 60,00,000 jobs. He said campaigns such as Make in India, Vocal for Local and Bringing Local Globally are creating new job and self-employment opportunities. The possibility of new jobs in the public and private sectors is constantly increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. This has reduced the pressure on young people to migrate and they are able to contribute to the development of their region.

Highlighting the new opportunities created by initiatives in fields ranging from startups to self-employment and from space to drones, the Prime Minister said that 80,000 startups provide opportunities for young people to showcase their talent. Drones are increasingly used for mapping in the Svamiva program, the defense sector, medicine and pesticides. As a result, new jobs are created for young people. Recalling the launch of India’s first space rocket by the private sector a few days ago, the Prime Minister hailed the decision to open up the space sector, which has created employment opportunities for young people. The Prime Minister said that due to advancement in research and innovation, job opportunities have increased in the country.