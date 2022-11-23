Intense search, rescue efforts underway after powerful earthquake rocks western Indonesia – Xinhua





Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an earthquake-hit village in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2022. (Laily Rachev/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Xinhua) The death toll from Monday’s earthquake in western Indonesia has risen to 268, with 151 others still missing. by Nurul Fitri Ramadhani, Wang Aona JAKARTA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) — On Tuesday morning, dozens of locals gathered at the site of a landslide in Cianjur district, West Java province on the Indonesian island of Java, frantically watching an excavator dig up dirt that had buried a school bridge and nearly 40 homes. The excavator operator was working desperately to make way for rescue teams and volunteers to search for residents who may have been trapped below. The landslide was triggered by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the Cianjur area on Monday afternoon. The powerful quake was felt as far away as Jakarta, located about 150 kilometers from Cianjur. Among those present at the site of the landslide was Tahib, who had spent seven hours traveling from Tangerang, a satellite city of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, to come to Cianjur to search for his 40-year-old sister who was trapped under landslide, with her husband and two children aged 25 and 20. “I pray that the rescue team can find them soon,” a panicked Tahib told Xinhua. By Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had reached 268, with 151 others still missing, according to the latest data provided by the head of the national disaster management agency Suharyanto at a press conference. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said most of the victims were children studying in school buildings buried by the landslide caused by the quake. This aerial photo taken on November 22, 2022 shows the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin) The earthquake also damaged 22,198 homes and five health facilities, including a regional hospital, and forced more than 58,000 survivors to live in refugee tents provided by the government and volunteers. One of the survivors, Tatang, a 60-year-old English teacher at a local vocational school, said he had a meeting with 21 other teachers on the second floor of the school when the earthquake struck. . A traumatized Tatang said he heard ambulances every 10 minutes and was terrified. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur on Tuesday afternoon to check on the post-disaster management process, including ensuring that roads covered by the landslide could be cleared to speed up aid distribution to survivors. Citing the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) assessment that such an earthquake could occur once every 20 years, Widodo asked the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing to rebuild damaged houses, buildings and other facilities in accordance with the earthquake. – resistant standards. The quake struck at 1:21 p.m. local time (0621 GMT) on Monday, with the epicenter located 10 km southwest of Cianjur district in West Java province. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, the BMKG said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20221123/cc9b9050edf74d418374900617b082ec/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos