Politics
Erdogan soon signals ground operation in Syria
A Turkish-backed Syrian fighter sits behind a machine gun at a fortified position in Jarabulus near the border with Turkey in Syria’s rebel-held northern Aleppo province on November 21, 2022. | Photo credit: AFP
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Tuesday that Turkey would “soon” launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish targets in defiance of mounting international pressure.
Ankara on Sunday launched a series of airstrikes as part of Operation Claw-Sword, hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria and announcing that its military was once again “on top of the terrorists”.
The airstrikes followed a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 81. Ankara blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.
Turkey’s leader has threatened a new military operation in northern Syria since May and heightened those threats in the wake of this month’s attack.
“We were above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, guns and drones,” Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Black Sea province of Artvin.
“God willing, we will wipe them all out soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.”
The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, has denied any role in the November 13 attack, the deadliest in five years after a series of bombings in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.
On Monday evening, the United States called for de-escalation and Russia said on Tuesday it hoped Turkey would show “restraint” and refrain from “excessive use of force” in Syria.
“We understand and respect Turkey’s concerns about its own security … We always call on all parties to refrain from taking any measures that could seriously destabilize the situation,” the spokesperson told reporters. from the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.
Mr Erdogan said on Tuesday his government knows “who is protecting, arming and abetting these terrorists”, in a veiled reference to Washington, which has relied heavily on Syrian Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.
He said Turkey was patient enough, “not because it was desperate”, but because it was loyal to diplomacy.
“The road is over for those who think they can make Turkey wait by playing with the letters and changing the name of the terrorist organization,” Erdogan said.
Turkey has launched three offensives in Syria since 2016 aimed at crushing Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom it accuses of being allied with the PKK.
A base in northeastern Syria jointly used by Kurdish forces and the US-led coalition was hit by a Turkish drone on Tuesday, the Kurds and a war monitor said.
“A joint base north of Hasakeh used to plan and execute joint operations against the Islamic State group was hit by a Turkish drone,” a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad, told AFP. Shami, adding that two SDF fighters had been killed.
A Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed that the joint base had been attacked but was not immediately able to say whether coalition forces were present at it. that time.
There was no immediate comment from the US-led coalition.
Mr Erdogan has repeatedly called for a 30 km “safe zone” to protect Turkey against cross-border attacks from Syrian territory.
At least three people, including a child, were killed in a Turkish border town on Monday by a rocket strike fired from Syria.
Anthony Skinner, Turkey expert and political risk consultant, told AFP the conditions “are ripe for a particularly robust campaign” against Kurdish fighters ahead of Turkey’s June presidential and legislative elections.
“Erdogan wants to build support for his AKP and his (nationalist) MHP allies, so he is playing the nationalist and security card. Hence the noise,” he said.
“Erdogan has indeed used the cards of security and stability in the run-up to the resumption of the general elections in 2015. But his work is interrupted because of economic and socio-economic pressures.”
