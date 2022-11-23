ECP officially registers the affidavit in the Toshakhana case





ISLAMABAD:

On Tuesday, District Election Commissioner (DEC) Waqas Malik – in the case of the criminal prosecution of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the dismissal of Toshakhana – told a court that action had been ordered against the former Prime Minister under the country’s electoral law for corrupt practices.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of Islamabad was hearing the case related to the Toshakhana reference.

DEC Waqas Malik and the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saad Hassan appeared in court.

The DEC, in its affidavit, said it was the commission’s job to ensure there were no corrupt practices when it came to the polls.

Imran summoned at start of criminal proceedings in Toshakhana case

He said the charges against the head of the PTI had been brought under the electoral law for corrupt practices.

The DEC added that it was “cleared to follow the November 21 ECP verdict”.

“I have been given the power to proceed by combining Section 190 with Sections 16 and 173 of the 2017 Electoral Act,” he continued. “These lawsuits relate to Imran Khan’s corrupt practices,” he told the court.

He added that the ECP was an independent institution that operated under the Constitution.

Malik further told the court that members of the upper and lower houses of parliament annually declare their assets to the ECP.

He added that the head of the PTI had declared his wealth to the commission from the year 2018 to 2021.

However, the ECP included the 2018 and 2019 gazette notifications in the affidavit. While those of the years 2020 and 2021 have yet to be presented.

During the proceedings, the judge asked whether or not the DEC was recording his statement under duress.

ECP’s attorney replied that his client was voluntarily registering the affidavit.

The DEC continued that the President of the Senate or the President of the National Assembly was authorized to send a disqualification reference against any legislator to the ECP.

He added that the NA speaker sent a reference asking for Imran’s disqualification on August 2 this year.

Malik informed the court that the ECP had received the details of Toshakhana’s gifts through the Cabinet Division.

The judge barred the PTI chief’s lawyer from submitting his bank statement.

“You cannot submit a photocopy, it must be certified,” he added.

The judge noted that there was no notion of a photocopy if it was attested.

“If you agree, we can give a break until they get a certified copy,” the judge said speaking to the lawyer for the head of the ECP, who agreed that a “system-generated copy is not considered certified because the document contains no signature”.

Government moves quickly to take PTI to court

The judge then ordered Imran’s lawyer to present a certified copy. “We will then resume the debates,” he added.

However, Imran’s lawyer asked the court “to record the statements of the district election commissioner today” and said “a certified copy can be submitted later with another witness.”

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until December 8, when the statement of another ECP witness would be recorded.

Last month, the ECP disqualified the ousted prime minister under article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana dismissal.

A bench of four members of the ECP declared Imran’s NA seat vacant as it unanimously decided that he had misled officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The written decision stated that the head of the PTI had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained in articles 137, 167 and 173 of the electoral law of 2017 by submitting a “false declaration” and an “incorrect declaration” to the ECP. in details. of his assets and liabilities deposited by him for the year 2020-21.

