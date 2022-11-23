Li Qiang, loyal lieutenant of Xi Jinping | International

It is October 23, and in the golden hall of the Great Hall of the People, his face is impenetrable. He barely gesticulates, he doesn’t move his feet. Standing and motionless, like a soldier in the sentry box, he dresses with the rigor of Communist commanders, in a dark suit and a red tie. He wears glasses but does not wear hair dye, a detail that distinguishes him from many Chinese Communist Party cadres. He is among seven chosen ones who stepped out of a golden door, passed through huge columns and took to the stage in the footsteps of leader Xi Jinping for their debut as members of the next Politburo Standing Committee, the heyday of power. .Chinese.

This act marks the culmination of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. And the seven elected officials entered the room following a strict order that marks the position they will predictably occupy from March, when the political transition ends: Xi, at the forefront, will be the president and he , who is the second, will in all likelihood be the next prime minister. His name is Li Qiang, he is 63 years old and very few go to swimming pools with his meteoric rise.

A former aide to Xi, he previously held the post of party secretary in Shanghai. While some were expecting the country to reopen and the strict zero covid policy to be abandoned, his appointment raises doubts: the president has appointed as his lieutenant the craftsman of a confinement which locked 25 million people in the spring for more than two months, triggering a wave of anger and fatigue among the people and gripping the economy in the financial heart of the country.

But his profile is not clear either. His hard gaze and wide jaw form a mask in which some read another sign of the reconfiguration of power tailor-made for Xi, surrounded by loyalists to exercise an unprecedented third term; others, on the contrary, hope that he will act as a counterweight, calling him a friend of business and reiterating his penchant for openness and reform. This was the role reserved until now for the current first Li Keqiang, but his figure has gradually jibbarised in the shadow of Xi to the point that he is considered one of the least burdensome prime ministers of recent decades.

In a 2013 interview, Li Qiang extolled the entrepreneurial spirit of the inhabitants of his native province, the dynamic Zhejiang, of which he had just been appointed governor. Many of them, he told China’s business magazine CaixinThey were merchants who earned their first yuan by shining shoes or stuffing blankets; he praised deregulation as a formula for the development of private enterprises and entire industries. And he said: The greatest success of China’s reform and opening-up campaign has been to encourage people to innovate and take initiative.

It was another time. The founders of tech giants like Jack Ma, whose company Alibaba, China’s Amazon, is also headquartered in Zhejiang, in the capital Hangzhou, were not yet out of favor. Li rubbed shoulders with him at internet summits and encouraged citizens to follow suit. But today, Ma is a reflection of Xi’s new-age tenacity and Beijing’s campaign to crack down on digital companies. The businessman has all but disappeared since he criticized global banking regulation and China’s regulatory system in 2020 and Beijing decided to halt the IPO of Ant Group, the biggest finance company world, part of its emporium.

A party member (and also a businessman) assures that Li is a man close to Xi; I think they can form a good team, without arguments, which will make decision-making more efficient in a strong group in which the position of first will not have a particularly important role. He also hopes that the country will maintain the open path of the past decades. The golden years, he calls them the first decade of the two thousand.

Li studied agricultural mechanization, started his career working in an electromechanical irrigation station and later in a tool factory, became secretary of the Communist Youth League, joined the party at age 24, and slowly climbed the vast pyramid of power by occupying different positions in his Province. He also completed his academic training: in the 1990s, he studied management engineering and global economics at the Central Party School in Beijing at the turn of the century, and an MBA from a Hong Kong University.

In 2004, the meeting took place: he began to work as Xi Jinping’s chief of staff in the Provincial Party Committee of Zhejiang, where the future president of the country was then stationed. Just three years later, Xi is chosen as Hu Jintao’s successor as China’s leader, a position he assumed in 2012. And it also puts Li in a race to the top, whose moves reflect the Xi’s intention to help strengthen [sus] leadership credentials, according to a biography from the Brookings Institution.

In 2013, with Xi already crowned, Li was promoted to governor of Zhejiang. In 2016, he was again promoted to Party Secretary for Jiangsu Province and finally, in 2017, he was appointed Party Secretary in Shanghai: the same position Xi held in 2007 before being called to higher assignments. He is one of the most reliable proteges, according to Brookings.

Its track record is one of strong business orientation, focusing on economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, says Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and responsible for this organization in Shanghai, which represents some 1,800 European companies. According to her, Li was one of the few senior officials who championed Western RNA vaccines. It remains to be seen whether to prioritize China’s business interests, economy and opening up, or align with the vision of the zero covid dynamic of Xi, aade.

Among the milestones of the politician in Shanghai, the relationship forged with American businessman Elon Musk stands out. Tesla opened its first overseas factory in China’s financial capital in 2019, as relations between Washington and Beijing hit rock bottom after Donald Trump took over the White House. That of Shanghai is today the largest Tesla factory. It was built in just a year, has the capacity to produce some 750,000 vehicles a year and has managed to keep production afloat during the covid shutdowns, placing thousands of sleeping workers in a closed loop system in facilities designated for the situation. .

In Schoen-Behanzin’s view, the two-month lockdown has dealt a severe blow to Shanghai’s international reputation. Now that it’s time to return, it’s unclear which way the wind is blowing: The new lineup of leaders, all loyal [a Xi]suggests that policies focused on economic growth will take a back seat to those focused on stability and control.

Li left his mark on those who lived through this long spring confinement. He is a transparent man, as defined by Celvin Wong, pseudonym of a Shanghai-based publicist who spent more than 70 days in prison. What did he do? Any. Just follow orders. Even before Li was raised to number of, Celvin assured that the lockdown in the city, after the failed attempt to live with the virus, was due to his appetite for promotion and entering the inner circle of the party. He must have been very strict to show his loyalty to the one we all know, the great one, Celvin said without saying the leader’s name.

loyalty to Xi

Bruce Dickson, professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University and author of party and people (The Party and the People, Princeton University Press, 2021), believes that its way to the top is a reflection of how the party has lost the idea of ​​meritocracy from previous decades. With his handling of covid, many thought he would be fired. But he was rewarded, and he doesn’t think it’s a reward for his achievements but for his loyalty to Xi, he acknowledges in an online meeting with correspondents.

Among Li’s detractors, there are those who say he lacks experience in central government command posts in Beijing, but others defend that having passed through three major economic vectors of the country Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai gives him a privileged view, and they believe that their proximity to Xi will allow them to convey to him first-hand the economic reality of China.

Dickson, however, does not believe there is room for a counterweight, let alone that Xi will encourage independent thinking in those around him. Li didn’t achieve the position he is in by challenging his old friend, but by pleasing him. I don’t know how much autonomy he will have if he becomes prime minister. We will have to be vigilant, he adds, and see if the president returns to the first the economic powers he wielded and usurped from Li Kechiang, according to this analyst.

This gesture could be a sign indicating whether the president is seeking to share power or if he has just erected the centerpieces of the six men in suits who followed him on stage in the golden room.

