Working with Donald Trump was a ‘miserable’ experience: WWE Hall of Fame





Pro wrestling star Bill Goldberg, who is known only by his last name when competing in the ring, recently discussed his past nasty interactions with former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on The Untold Stories of Roman Atwood podcast, Goldberg opened up about working with the future leader in 2010 while appearing on Trump’s popular reality show, The Apprentice.

“Do you know that I tried to get kicked out of The Apprentice the first day I arrived?” Goldberg told Atwood. “It was one of my most miserable experiences.”

Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, right, attends a WWE birthday party at Staples Center on October 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Goldberg recently recounted what he called a “miserable” experience as a contestant on Trump’s 2010 “The Apprentice” show. Joe Raedle/Getty; Jerod Harris/Getty

Goldberg is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, where he still competes as a part-time wrestler for the organization. Prior to his WWE stint, he was well known for his successful stint promoting WCW wrestling in the 1990s.

Trump is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the “celebrity wing”. However, Goldberg said on the Atwood show that he doesn’t think much about how the ex-president has people.

“It was a job, man. I knew this guy wasn’t going to be the most popular guy in the world when I realized he really had zero social skills. Like, zero,” Goldberg said. on the podcast. “You go upstairs, and you shake his hand, and he has zero social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with someone one-on-one without putting on a facade. A lot of people are like that. He was bad comfortable.”

However, despite his critical view of his time with Trump, Goldberg indicated that he was not a fan of President Joe Biden, whom he called a “puppet” during the podcast.

Goldberg appeared in Season 9 of The Apprentice alongside stars like Sinbad, Darryl Strawberry, Cyndi Lauper and Sharon Osbourne. Despite saying he tried to get fired at the start of the season, Goldberg lasted until Week 6. The eventual winner of the show that year was Bret Michaels, lead singer of the band Poison rock and reality TV star. Rock of love.

Trump has been involved with WWE for many years, dating back to WrestleMania IV (1988) and WrestleMania V (1989), which he hosted at his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Perhaps Trump’s most well-known appearance with the wrestling company came at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when he was involved in a storyline with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Goldberg, meanwhile, first competed in WWE for about a year from 2003. He then retired before making a successful comeback in 2016. His most recent match was in February 2022. , which saw him defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Newsweek has reached out to Goldberg and Trump for comment.

