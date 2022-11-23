Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 268











Updated: November 23, 2022

Jakarta [Indonesia]Nov 23 (ANI): The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java rose to 268 on Tuesday.

At least 268 people died around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to the head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency speaking at a news conference, ABC News reported.

Authorities said more than 1,000 people were injured. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 151 people are still missing. He also said 22,000 homes were damaged in the area.

According to data from the US Geological Survey, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Cianjur in West Java at a shallow depth of 10 km. The area where the earthquake struck is densely populated and prone to landslides. Rescuers have been working to try and rescue others, who may still be trapped under collapsed buildings.

As body bags emerged from collapsed buildings in Indonesia’s most populous province, rescue efforts turned to any survivors still under the debris in areas made difficult to access by the mass of obstacles thrown over the roads by the earthquake.

So far, a total of 1,083 people have been injured and 151 people are still unaccounted for or missing, the official said at Tuesday’s press conference. More than 58,000 people have been displaced and the number could rise further, ABC News reported.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the scene of the earthquake and expressed his condolences.

“On my behalf, on behalf of the government, I would like to express my sincere condolences for the earthquake in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province,” Widodo said in his remarks.

“And above all, I am happy that the road access which was buried yesterday until this morning could be opened, thank God, and this will continue with the speed of management – in particular (the) rescue (and) the evacuation for those who are still buried,” he added.

The head of the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, said authorities “cannot yet say how many of the 268 (deaths) are children”.

“The earthquake coincided with many children reciting the Quran,” he said. “So indeed some of those who have been identified are children. If the percentage of 268 (deaths) is a lot of children, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. (local time) we will respond.”

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of volcanoes and faults in the Pacific Basin .

In February 2022, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/death-toll-in-indonesia-earthquake-jumps-to-26820221123014440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

