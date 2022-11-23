Mumbai Traffic Police Receive Audio Clips Saying Dawood Ibrahim Groups Up To Harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bombay News





MUMBAI: A 43-year-old man, believed to be mentally unstable, recently sent a series of audio messages to the dedicated City Traffic Police hotline claiming that two people associated with fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim had conspired to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The messages and audio clips turned out to be hoaxes.

The suspect, whose location turned out to be in West Bengal, sent more than a dozen audio clips, photographs of different people, a company’s general manager’s business card and an Aadhar card, among others, to the WhatsApp number of the helpline operated by the traffic police headquarters.

“When we inquired, we discovered that the sender of the message was mentally unstable. He recently lost his brother and was also fired four months ago,” said an officer in the criminal section, who is expressed on condition of anonymity.

Police learned that the suspect worked in a gold jewelery manufacturing unit and showroom in Kerala.

“The police also spoke to his other brother. From our sources, we learned that he is mentally unstable,” said a policeman, who also requested anonymity.

After receiving the messages, traffic police personnel informed the Worli police station and the criminal section teams began to investigate the case. No FIRs were recorded.

Police said they discovered the suspect often said he used to see ghosts at his workplace in Kerala. After being removed from his post, he traveled to his home in West Bengal, an investigator said. The two people named by the suspect as Dawood men worked with him at the Kerala Gold Jewelery Unit, police said.

The messages also contained photographs of some people who police said appeared to be his former colleagues. An individual identity card, issued during confinement, was also sent by the sender.

In August, several text messages, threatening an “26/11 type” attack, were received by the traffic police control room on his WhatsApp number.

The messages came from a phone number with the code for Pakistan. No arrests have been made in this case so far.

