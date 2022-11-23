PTI government could have convinced US of Russian oil deal: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan speaking at a seminar at a local hotel in Karachi via video link. Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan said on Tuesday that if the PTI government had been in power, he would have persuaded the United States to allow Pakistan to buy oil from Russia.

We could have convinced the United States to buy Russian oil while Pakistan is facing a severe energy crisis, Imran said, saying current leaders are afraid to do so, while India has bought the oil Russian for the good of his people.

He was speaking at a seminar on economic performance and challenges ahead, hosted by PTI via a video link here at a local hotel.

Imran reiterated his demand for free and fair early elections in the country and said this was the only way to lead the country towards economic stability. Pakistan is currently trapped in an economic quagmire, and only political stability through the holding of free and fair elections can pull the country out of crisis, he said.

The PTI leader criticized the current government for ruining the economy and melting away the economic gains of the PTI government.

When we learned of the conspiracy against our government, we informed neutrals of the economic disaster that regime change would bring to the country.

Imran claimed victory in the upcoming elections, saying the PTI would win due to inflation and the country’s economic situation. However, we fear the worst economic conditions that this government will leave to the next government. We fear the new government is in deep trouble because of the way the economy has been destroyed, he said. He again called for a clear majority for the new government, as a government with a narrow majority cannot make bold decisions that would be needed to fix the economy and other key issues.

Imran Khan said a weak government cannot establish the rule of law in the country, which was needed to meet challenges, especially economic ones. He said that some powerful groups and mafias can be challenged by the rule of law to be affirmed by a strong government.

He said economic stability will come through political stability as it will restore the confidence of local and foreign investors in the country. He underscored the importance of exports as a tool for wealth creation, which the PTI government has prioritized by increasing exports to high levels.

He also considered the role of Overseas Pakistanis important to the country’s economy and said that the PTI government had encouraged them. He said if 1.5 to 2 million Pakistanis abroad were willing to invest in the country, he would not need to rely on donors to meet his financial needs.

He said that the PTI government granted amnesty programs to launder black money, but that these programs should have only laundered black money that should have been invested in the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1012811-pti-govt-could-ve-convinced-us-on-russian-oil-deal-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos