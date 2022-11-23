New book claims: – The Queen should ignore Johnson





Two stilted Tory politicians, Chairman of the 1922 Party Committee Sir Graham Brady and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, as well as the Queen’s Chief Secretary Sir Edward Young, stood ready to call the Queen out of fear that a new election would not be held if Johnson asked him to. . So writes political journalist and Financial Times commentator Sebastian Payne in his new book The Fall of Boris Johnson. Before Johnson announced he would be stepping down as leader of the conservative Conservative party and therefore prime minister on July 7, he stormed into the aftermath of a number of scandals, particularly the party’s doorstep. According to the book and British media calling new elections was one of the tactics considered by its prime minister’s office to force a referendum, win re-election and stay in power. However, monarchs can refuse such requests in the UK, in accordance with The Lascelles Principleswhich protects against unnecessary and potentially dangerous electoral processes. Created a monster



– Request for unavailability Payne quotes a Whitehall government source as saying that if Johnson approached the Queen and demanded a new election, party members who wanted him to quit would expect 1922 committee chairman Brady to communicate at the palace that he would organize a vote of no confidence. in the near future and that it would therefore be reasonable for Her Majesty to be unavailable for a day. Another source said Johnson’s Prime Minister’s Office would be politely informed that the Queen could not be reached by phone if he called to find out more about the new election, the book says. Johnson survived a no-confidence motion in the Conservative Party in June, and under party rules he could not be challenged in the same way for a year. But at the time Payne wrote in the book, there was discussion about whether those rules should be changed, so that another vote of no confidence could take place. At the time, support for Johnson had deteriorated markedly and several members of the government, among others, had left their posts. He probably wouldn’t have survived a re-vote if it had happened. Mannefall for Boris



Tribute to the Queen However, Johnson did not end up calling for a new election, but instead resigned as party leader after the great pressure that built up around him on July 7. Following the Queen’s death on September 8, the former prime minister took the opportunity to pay tribute to the monarch, calling her Elizabeth the Great among other things. In a statement, he said it was the saddest day in Britain’s history because the Queen’s great and bright light had gone out. Johnson met Queen Elizabeth just two days before her resignation as Prime Minister and Liz Truss took over in Downing Street.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dagbladet.no/nyheter/dronninga-skulle-ignorere-johnson/77822348 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos