Trump would beat DeSantis in 24, Biden’s approval rating underwater: poll





Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during midterm campaign rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. on November 7, 2022 and in Tampa, Florida, U.S. on November 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.

Gaelen Morse | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump would beat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a wide margin in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary, according to a new poll.

Trump received 55% support from registered Republican voters, while DeSantis, his potential rival for the White House nomination, received just 25%, according to the Emerson College poll.

The survey came last week on the heels of Trump announcing he would run for the White House in two years, and after DeSantis crushed his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in the race for governor of Florida.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden’s approval rating was just 39%, while 53% disapprove of the job he is doing, according to the poll.

That’s statistically the same result as the approval ratings seen for Biden in Emerson’s previous national poll taken shortly before November’s midterm elections.

And in a potential 2020 election rematch in 2024, Biden would beat Trump by a 45% to 41% margin, according to the survey.

If DeSantis were the 2024 GOP nominee, he would lose to Biden by the same margin, according to the poll, which found the Democratic incumbent would get 43% of the vote, compared to 39% for the governor.

Asked about their preference for their party’s 2024 nominee, Democrats who responded to the poll overwhelmingly chose Biden over Vice President Kamala Harris. A total of 42% of Democrats wanted Biden to be the nominee, compared to just 17% for Harris and 12% for Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

Trump, whose decision to announce his final candidacy two years before the election may have been spurred in part by DeSantis’ growing national profile, capped the poll in a statement Tuesday.

“For all the RINOS [Republicans in Name Only]Never Trumpers, Radical Left Democrats and, of course, the Fake News Media, please enjoy this latest poll from the highly respected Emerson College,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

“I’m sure you’ll be delighted!” Trump added.

The poll noted that there is an educational divide among Republican primary voters, according to Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Voters with a high school diploma or less support Trump at 71%. Voters with a college degree, some college or associate degree support him at 53%.

Republican voters with postgraduate degrees support Trump the least, at 32%.

Among other findings, Democratic and Republican respondents rated the economy as the most important issue, followed by threats to democracy, immigration, abortion, health care and crime, respectively.

Additionally, 52% of voters think Congress should continue to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot by a mob of Trump supporters that disrupted Biden’s certification of Electoral College victory, with 39% saying that Congress should drop the investigation.

The survey was conducted between November 18 and 19 with a sample of 1,380 registered voters and a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

