GUNTER: Trudeau’s denial of China’s interference is just ridiculous

Who does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau think will believe him?
On Sunday, during a stopover in Tunisia to attend the Francophonie summit, our Prime Minister insisted to Global News that he had no idea of the identities of the 11 candidates who received money and support from the Chinese communist government in the 2019 federal election.
I have no information, nor have I been briefed on federal candidates receiving money from China, Trudeau said in response to a question from reporters worthy of that great Donald Trump.
This claim is ridiculous if not entirely dishonest and not just because Canadian intelligence sources have reportedly told Trudeau’s office for nearly two years that the Chinese government has used its embassy in Ottawa, its consulate in Toronto and front to funnel a quarter of a million dollars or more to pro-China candidates or their staff in hopes of making the House of Commons more pro-China.
This makes Trudeau’s denial quite serious. Does he want us to believe that this information has been circulating within his government and within the Prime Minister’s Office for about 22 months and that he has heard nothing about it?
Regardless of the fact that such donations clearly contravene the Canada Elections Act, which clearly states that no person who is not a resident of Canada may, during an election, induce voters in any way to vote or to abstain from voting for a particular candidate.
To charge a hostile foreign government like China’s to elect officers to our Parliament would be one of the biggest scandals in recent electoral history. Yet Trudeau would have us believe that no one who works for him or is in his cabinet thought it was important enough to get the bosses’ attention.
This in itself ridicules the Trudeaus who claim to know nothing.
But what makes the prime ministers’ claim utterly absurd and completely unbelievable is why Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Trudeau a brief disguise at the G20 summit in Bali last week.
Recall that Xi was ticked off with Trudeau when the two passed each other in a hallway outside the G20 meetings last Wednesday, because Trudeau leaked details of a conversation the couple had had the day before.
And what was that first conversation about? According to a synopsis provided to reporters by Trudeau staff, the Canadian leader expressed serious concerns to Xi that China engaged in aggressive election interference during the 2019 campaign.
It was Tuesday when Trudeau complained to Xi (or so he claims) about Beijing’s interference in a Canadian election, but on Sunday, as the scandal mounted, Trudeau did his best Sgt. Imitation of Schultz, I hear nothing. I see nothing. I know nothing.
Of course, the loyal Liberal caucus rallied behind their dear leader. They are blocking an investigation by a joint committee. And Liberal MP Pam Damoff, who represents an Ontario riding in the Burlington area, tried to shame the Conservatives for demanding audiences.
We should unite to resist this attack on our democracy, Damoff said. Okay, so join the opposition in shining the light on this violation of our democratic integrity.
The Liberals overthrew the full force of federal power by invoking the Emergencies Act during last winter’s Freedom Convoy, saying it posed a threat to our democratic institutions. However, there is a real, real threat to Canadian democracy and the Liberals have the intellectual curiosity to get a beating on this subject.
The Trudeau Liberals want to regulate what ordinary Canadians can post on the internet to protect us from misinformation. Yet they themselves are the main source of misinformation in Canada.
