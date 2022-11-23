US appeals court grills Trump lawyer in dispute over seized documents





Nov 22 (Reuters) – Judges of an Atlanta-based federal appeals court on Tuesday expressed sympathy with the U.S. Justice Department’s attempt to strike down the appointment of an independent arbitrator to verify documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s home in Florida as they asked tough questions. to the lawyer of the former president.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the department’s challenge to a judge’s appointment in September of a ‘special master’ to review the documents and whether any should be excluded from an ongoing criminal investigation. The department also requests immediate access to all documents seized.

It was one of a series of legal issues Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a new race for the White House, including the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for a committee of the Democratic-led Congress to gain access to his tax returns.

Trump’s attorney, James Trusty, told judges in Atlanta that Trump’s status as a former president made challenging the documents an unusual case that required a special review by a master.

But 11th Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor has repeatedly questioned whether allowing a court to intervene in the criminal investigation now, before an indictment is filed, would set a bad precedent that would interfere with other investigations.

Pryor also asked if Trump’s attorneys had shown any evidence of illegal activity related to the document seizures.

“If you can’t establish that, then what are we doing here?” Prior asked.

Trusty acknowledged that the search of Trump’s property was treated no differently than a typical criminal investigation, except that Trump was a former president.

Justice Department lawyer Sopan Joshi told the court that the department could find no other cases in which a judge exercised jurisdiction and effectively suspended an ongoing criminal investigation when there was no evidence. of an illegal search by the government.

FBI agents seized about 11,000 documents, including about 100 marked as classified, during the August 8 court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as part of a criminal investigation. about his possession of government documents after leaving office. year. Last Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to take over that investigation three days after Trump announced a presidential election in 2024.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon named Raymond Dearie, who is also a federal judge, as special master. At issue in Dearie’s vetting process is whether any of the documents are protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege that allows presidents to withhold certain forms of communications confidential, and whether any of them them are considered “personal” records that should also be kept. investigators.

In another development on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham testified before a special grand jury in Georgia to investigate whether Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the United States. State. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia.

“Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions,” the senator’s office said in a statement.

Also on Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked Cannon to unseal the full version of the affidavit the FBI used to obtain a warrant before proceeding with the search. A redacted version of the affidavit was made public in August after media requested its release, with sections blacked out that prosecutors say should remain secret.

The Justice Department said the redactions included information from “a wide range of civilian witnesses” as well as investigative techniques that, if disclosed, could reveal how to hamper the investigation.

Trump’s attorneys told Cannon he must be able to review the entire affidavit to determine whether the department violated the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable search and seizure.

Regarding the documents, the department said Trump had not provided evidence that the documents seized were “personal” and that as a former president he could not claim executive privilege to protect records belonging to the current executive.

Cannon, who was appointed as a judge by Trump, also blocked investigators from reviewing any seized documents until Dearie finished her job. Federal prosecutors have argued that Cannon’s rulings hamper the investigation.

The 11th Circuit has already ruled in favor of the Justice Department in the investigation, ruling in September that prosecutors could have access to documents marked as classified. Justices Britt Grant and Andrew Basher, both Trump appointees, took part in that decision and were part of the three-judge panel on Tuesday.

Dearie’s review of the documents continued while her appointment was in litigation.

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Swampscott, Massachusetts; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jacqueline Thomson

Thomson Reuters

Washington, DC-based Jacqueline Thomsen covers legal news related to politics, the courts, and the legal profession. Follow her on Twitter at @jacq_thomsen and email her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-asks-court-unseal-search-warrant-affidavit-documents-probe-2022-11-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos