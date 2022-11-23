Boris Johnson’s tragedy-thriller gives way to Liz Truss’ one-act farce. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Imagine another world in which neither of these two books could have been written. Jeremy Hunt becomes Prime Minister in 2019. He pushes a moderate version of Brexit through the House of Commons without needing to seek another term. There is no general election in 2019 and therefore no acceleration of the Labor recovery. In May 2022, Hunt comfortably defeats Jeremy Corbyn in a general election, and six months later he watches his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, deliver the fall declaration. On the other side of the shipping box, young opposition leader Keir Starmer contemplates the years to come.

Perhaps the biggest strategic mistake made by the Conservative Party was choosing Boris Johnson as leader. From nowhere and The downfall of Boris Johnson are the chronicles of all that goes wrong.

Yet they are not, as the usual self-compliment would have it, the first draft of the story. They are the extended final project of journalism. The two books together take us, in all the detail we’d want and quite a bit we wouldn’t, from November 2021 to September 2022. They do without two Conservative prime ministers between them. Yet the overwhelming feeling is that they are both overloaded. Their authors inevitably obey the clichés of the genre. On Pheasant and Grand Marnier Soufflé Hacks Conspired There are so many menus available, it’s tempting to put these books on the shelf alongside Delia and Nigella.

There is a fundamental question here, which is addressed to the publishers. Is the instant story genre the one everyone needs? Commercially, they don’t make sense. They actually don’t sell many copies, although they do sell serialization rights. Thus, they end up being resold to the very newspapers that are the main source of the material they contain. They exist in a bubble.

Despite the grand claims made by well-meaning friends on the back covers, they will not be studied by historians. They will soon be dismissed because the entry standards are so low. The methods of lobby journalism, the anonymous briefing, the dubious juxtaposition, the assumption that everything that happens should matter are not those of historical writing. Even if the authors were able to avoid the clichés of their profession which, alas, they do not have time to look back on the events. Without the natural process of forgetting that history as a discipline depends on, it’s just one damn thing after another. It’s not meant to dig into Sebastian Payne, Harry Cole or James Heale. It’s not that either is a bad book in particular. Rather, they are bad books in general.

Paynes’ problem is that he can’t decide whether Boris Johnson’s downfall is a tragedy or a thriller. He begins by asking if Johnson’s demise was inevitable, then says the answer lies within these pages. But if Boris Johnson’s demise was inevitable, as it was rooted in his character flaws which precede and will survive the events of this book, then the answer does not lie within these pages. It resides in a psychological study which is not the book we have before us. If the demise was inevitable, the details are just how it happened. They are the occasion of his downfall but they lack the causal power that Payne repeatedly attributes to them.

Although my own view is that it was a low cost tragedy, the book would have been better written as a thriller as the Ukraine chapter is the best within a mile of the country. In a book that has an introduction titled Drinks at the Garrick Club and a chapter titled Drinks at the Carlton Club, the pages on Putins Move stand out. They show Johnson at his best. They also bring out the talent of Payne, who no longer writes what a Tory MP might have said to a slightly miffed anonymous aide. The chapter on Ukraine is clear, well-written and everything counts. It reads as if it had just landed from a better world.

It’s clear that Payne doesn’t quite believe in his own project. At the epilogue, he still oscillates between tragedy and thriller. He concludes that few had foreseen how chaotic it would be. I’m afraid that’s just not true. This was, indeed, the main objection to Johnson. Payne then wears himself out in a series of long, anonymous quotes and awkwardly concludes that Johnson’s downfall was not inevitable although it was always quite likely.

Whether tragedy or thriller, Johnson’s downfall heralded the one-act farce of Liz Truss and her comedic sidekick Kwasi Kwarteng. Cole and Heale, From nowheres co-authors, was the subject of one of the best parliamentary gags of recent times when Starmer noted that the book was due out at Christmas and asked if that was the release date or the title. In fact, Truss has the singular achievement of ruining his own biography. With more time to write the book and less need for a rushed ending, it could have been a thoughtful study of what drives her. It is not the fault of the authors if this is not the case.

The result of the collapse of Prime Minister Truss’ post is that the book loses all balance. From 1975 to 2010 takes 85 pages then we have almost three times more from 2010 to the present day. Truss and Kwarteng fire a quick one but do it very slowly. It’s a shame because the first years are the most interesting. Truss is a scheming, by turns clumsy and emphatic young person who rebelled against her Labor parents by joining the Liberal Democrats and didn’t work much at Oxford, where she seems to have a good laugh. We see her working at Shell and Cable and Wireless, which she was not particularly interested in, then in a free market think tank and failed attempts to win seats in Hemsworth and the Calder Valley.

I suppose, in a pinch, it is possible to read the last two-thirds of this book as a parable of the collapse of liberal thought when applied to the real world. Yet it is a big question that will require more detailed study and reflection than is possible at this time. Trusss’ story is one of arrogance and certainty that the world laughs at. It is the tragic tale of hubris and a fall. In the end, Cole and Heale had an unexpected effect on me. I started feeling sorry for this person I had rather liked in his first 80 pages. It is to their credit because their character had come to life. It’s just a shame she couldn’t survive writing her own tale.

In the end, none of these books manages to escape the limits of the genre. Political reporting has become a discourse in which civil servants are always in the shadows and journalists are always tenacious. Good politicians are always the best of their generation and bad politicians are always defenestrated. Everyone in these books leaves the office through the window. The question they leave is not about Johnson or Truss, but about the broken relationship between politics and journalism.

Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of Liz Truss’s Unexpected Rise and Quick Fall

by Harry Cole and James Heale

HarperCollins, 336pp, 20

The Downfall of Boris Johnson: The Full Story

by Sebastian Payne

Macmillan, 288 pages, 16.99

