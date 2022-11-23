Taiwan says it is in a comfortable position after Xi Jinping-Joe Biden talks | world news

Talks between Chinese and US leaders have been good for peace in the Asia-Pacific, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, noting how tensions in the region have eased in recent weeks.

The types of messages coming from the United States this time, we feel pretty comfortable with the meetings, Wu said Tuesday during a briefing in Taipei ahead of the island-wide elections.

Officials in Washington and Taipei have been in contact since US President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Nov. 14 at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, Wu said, adding: We remain in communication with states. -United.

In their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi and Biden agreed on a series of gestures aimed at improving relations. Leaders of the world’s two largest economies have said they will also resume talks on issues such as climate change and economic stability. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had promised that the United States would notify Taiwan of the Xi-Biden meeting.

Beijing cut off many routine contacts with Washington after Nancy Pelosi in August became the first seated speaker in 25 years to visit Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. The People’s Liberation Army held unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan after the visit, launching missiles over the island.

Even before these exercises, China had stepped up military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan. In November last year, Beijing said it was sanctioning senior officials in Taipei, including Wu, accusing them of stirring up hostility across the Taiwan Strait.

The sanctions included travel bans to the mainland, although these would likely have little practical effect as officials are unlikely to travel there.