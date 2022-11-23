Are we doomed to see a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024?





In the two weeks since the midterm elections failed to produce the widely predicted Republican wave, Joe Biden has finally met Xi Jinping in person, reaffirmed his intention to run again without formally deciding from another candidacy, celebrated her eightieth birthday in the most discreet way possible, and married her granddaughter Naomi on the White House lawn. His relief at not being pushed back more decisively by voters halfway through his term was palpable. The only red wave this season will be if our German Shepherd, the Commander, spills the cranberry sauce on our table, Biden snapped at the annual turkey pardon ceremony ahead of Thanksgiving on Monday.

From his exile in Mar-a-Lago, meanwhile, Donald Trump announced he was an official candidate to make America great and glorious again, publicly refused to cooperate with the former prosecutor of the crimes of war that the Department of Justice has appointed to investigate him. , and married his daughter Tiffany at his Florida club. Trump has been through such a tough time that his other daughter, Ivanka, who held a high profile position in his White House, refused to even show up for his 2024 launch event. And in case there’s any ambiguity about what that meant, Ivanka chimed in on Trump’s news cycle with a carefully worded statement making it clear that she had no intention of publicly campaigning for her father this time or helping his campaign effort.

In fact, one of the most entertaining subplots in post-election politics this month has been the unexpected rise of a whole new class of Trumpists, the various senior Trump administration officials who, although that unrepentant to have served in his government now denounce him as a shameless loser. Even former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose efforts to suck Trump off caused a diplomat to tell me he was like a homing missile for Trump’s ass for a profile I wrote about him, began tweeting thinly veiled insults at his former boss. After Trump began his campaign by calling himself a victim, Pompeo responded: We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, not look in the rearview mirror pretending to be victims. Days later, in a swipe at one of Trump’s most famous boasts, Pompeo added, “We were told we were tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And most Republicans too.

Bill Barr did not bother to veil his insults. Trump’s former attorney general, who unlike Pompeo publicly broke with Trump in 2020 over his election-rigged lies, scorched the ex-president in a New York Post op-ed on Tuesday. First, Barr reminded readers that Trump was grossly self-centered, lacked self-control, and had a boyish, pompous, and petulant style. Barr acknowledged that, despite these harmful qualities, he supported Trump in 2016 and served in his cabinet. What he finds more unforgivable today is that Trump, with his supreme narcissism, turned out to be such an election flop. It is now clear that he lacks the essential qualities to achieve the kind of unity and broad electoral victory in 2024 so necessary if we are to turn around our republic of registration, Barr wrote. It is time for new leadership.

Just a few weeks ago, it would have been hard to imagine Pompeo or Barr publicly inflaming Trump like this. Who said elections had no consequences?

Yet for all the appearances of tumult in our politics, the past two weeks have also made it clear that the 2024 election could come down to the exact same choice as the 2020 election: Biden versus Trump. The American public seems to fear a rematch between its two oldest presidents, and both are frowned upon by the majority of the public. In a poll this fall, just 6% of voters wanted another Biden-Trump face-off. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It might even be one of the most likely scenarios.

Some skepticism, of course, is in order. At this point in the 2016 election cycle, Trump wasn’t even mentioned on many lists of serious Republican candidates, let alone as a frontrunner. (See, for example, this fall 2014 piece co-authored by Maggie Haberman in Politico, which I edited at the time: About a dozen potential candidates were mentioned, but Trump was absent.) In a cover memorable in October, Time magazine crowned Rand Paul the libertarian future of the Party, calling him the most interesting politician. After a strong midterm GOP presence a few weeks later, the label favorite shifted from Paul to a rapidly changing array of other potential presidential candidates, including Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida; Scott Walker, the former anti-union governor of Wisconsin; and Marco Rubio, the Florida senator dubbed the first real suitor when he launched his campaign.

So much for the conventional wisdom two years from now. For now, we don’t know what we don’t know. Will Trump be indicted? Tested? One of the premises of his candidacy, it now seems clear, is his hope that an early announcement would have a chilling effect both on potential Republican rivals, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and on the Department of Justice. Justice, who must soon consider taking the unprecedented step of indicting a former president who is running for the White House again. But deterrence doesn’t always work, in foreign or domestic policy, think of Vladimir Putin’s troops entering Ukraine in February, damn deterrence. DeSantis can look at the polls, which show him consistently winning against Trump, and find them irresistible. What if Trump is indicted? Are we really so sure that Republican primary voters will be willing to accept a candidate who may end up running for president from prison?

Another premise seems to have been that the US economy will continue to deteriorate under Biden, making conditions even more ideal for a Trumpian make America great again campaign in 2024. As Trump said in his announcement speech, citizens of our country have yet to realize the full extent and severity of the pain our nation is going through… They don’t quite feel it yet, but they will very soon. I have no doubt that by 2024 it will unfortunately be much worse, and they will see much more clearly what has happened and what is happening to our country.

Trump, in other words, is betting on bad times to bolster his campaign and bring him back to power. But what if there is no recession or, as some economists are now predicting, the economy starts to recover and inflation starts to decline before the next election? So what?

Despite all the attention Trump has received from the midterms, the biggest unknown remains on the Democratic side, which is frozen for now, pending Bidens’ decision on whether to run again. It’s usually a foregone conclusion for an incumbent president, especially one who has done as much as Biden under such politically difficult conditions. But Bidens’ advanced age makes it one of the heaviest decisions I can remember a president has had to make. Already eighty years old, and visibly slower than a few years ago, Biden will be eighty-six at the end of his second term. Is this a risk he, or the American electorate, is willing to take?

Politically, there’s certainly a pattern here that suggests Biden could run and win, even with age as a perceived drag on his fortunes. In 1984, when Ronald Reagan turned seventy-three and was officially the oldest president in United States history until then, his advancing age was briefly a major issue in his campaign against then-aged Walter Mondale. fifty-six years old. But only until their second debate, when Reagan delivered one of the most memorable one-liners of his political career. I will not exploit the youth and inexperience of my opponents for political purposes, he joked. Even Mondale laughed. The age issue was officially defused and Reagan won a landslide victory in forty-nine states.

Not unimportantly, Reagan was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after leaving office. Actuarial tables are what they are for politicians in their seventies and octogenarians. In that case, if Biden were to run against Trump, himself already seventy-six and regularly fumbling with his words, the age question could simply be negated by the fact that both candidates would be in their 80s next term. presidential. Which, of course, wouldn’t make it any less risky. But, who knows, 2024 is still a long way off. Maybe one or both won’t even be on the ballot. The fact is, we don’t know what we don’t know. Ask President Rand Paul.

