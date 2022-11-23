Prohibited fundraising case: Imran Khan bail, others extended – Pakistan





Pakistan

Prohibited fundraising case: Imran Khan bail, others extended

Imran Khan’s bail, others extended in prohibited funding case.

November 23, 2022 11:34 a.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A banking court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended bail for Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and others named in the banned finance case.

Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen heard the prohibited finance case against Imran Khan and others. Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi also appeared in court. Along with him, other co-defendants including Sardar Azhar, Syed Younus, Hamid Zaman, Tariq Shafi, Saifullah Niazi and Amir Mehmood Kiyani were present in court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, filed the medical waiver request which the court approved and also extended the bail for all the defendants including the PTI leader.

ATC issues bond to PTI leaders

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted bail to PTI leaders Faisal Javed, Amir Kiyani and Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case relating to violation of Article 144 and interference in state affairs. .

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan delivered the verdict on the bail applications on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, PTI leader Faisal Javed said the government had framed countless cases against PTI leaders portraying them as “terrorists”.

He said Imran Khan faced a new case every day.

He said economic progress was directly linked to political stability. “The country is in a mess right now with an economy in freefall,” he added.

He added that the PTI will organize a peaceful march for free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

