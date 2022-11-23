Turkish strikes against Kurds also stoke tensions with Syria

BEIRUT (AP) Russia has been pushing for years for reconciliation between its ally, the Syrian government, and Turkey, which have been at odds in Syria’s civil war. The past few weeks have seen the first small signs of possible progress.

But that could be threatened by the spike in tensions this weekend between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds who control much of northern and eastern Syria. Turkish airstrikes hit positions in Syria and Iraq of suspected Kurdish militants whom Turkey accuses of killing Nov. 13 in Istanbul.

The strikes also hit Syrian army positions, killing and wounding a number of soldiers. Even more worrisome for Syria: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans has repeated warnings that his army may lead another ground incursion into Syria, which US-backed Kurdish forces have vowed to fight.

Russian presidential envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentev on Tuesday urged Turkey to exercise restraint. He said he hoped that it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.

The warnings point to the danger of a further escalation of violence in a Syria that has been relatively calm for several years but still torn between multiple powers by 11 years of conflict, from the long civil war to the rise and fall of Islam State group.

Turkey and the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad both oppose the Syrian Kurds: Ankara because it accuses them of links with Kurdish militants on its soil, Damascus because the Kurds hold nearly a third of Syrian territory , including the oil-rich east. In another complication, US troops in northeast Syria are working with Kurdish-led forces there.

But sharing an adversary has so far not been enough to overcome other grounds for enmity. Damascus denounces Turkey’s grip on long stretches of northern Syria along the common border, seized in Turkey’s previous military incursions against the Kurds since 2016. During the civil war, Turkey has also supported the rebels trying to oust Assad, and it still protects opposition fighters in Syria’s last enclave territory in northwest Syria.

The death of Syrian soldiers during the weekend strikes is raising the temperature even further. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor that tracks the country’s conflict, reported that 18 Syrian soldiers were killed.

Syria considers what happened as an aggression, and it affects any Iranian or Russian mediation that could open closed doors between Ankara and Damascus, said Muhannad Haj Ali, a former Syrian lawmaker and commander of the Baath Party’s military wing. in power in Syria. This undermines any political attempt and therefore the Turks will have to apologize.

Before the strikes, there were encouraging signs in the reconciliation effort. In July, talks took place in Moscow between the head of the Syrian National Security Council, Ali Mamluk, and the head of Turkish intelligence Hakan Fidan, according to Ibrahim Hamidi, senior diplomatic editor for Syrian affairs at the London newspaper Asharq Al- AWSat.

In October, Erdogan said low-level talks were taking place. Speaking to reporters at an EU summit in Prague, he said that while a meeting with Assad was not currently on the table, when the time comes we could move in the direction of a meeting with the president Syrian.

A Lebanese politician allied with Syria who meets regularly with Syrian officials said the Iranians, another close ally of Moscow, recently conveyed a message from Erdogan to Assad. In it, Erdogan called for the return of the Syrian army to areas now controlled by the Kurds, measures to prevent Kurdish fighters from using Syrian gas and oil, and the return of Syrian refugees to Turkey in Syria. .

Erdogan is under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back. Anti-refugee sentiment is rising in Turkey amid an economic crisis, with presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.

For Russia, a deal between Damascus and Ankara would help bolster its ally Assad and further bolster Moscow’s leverage with Turkey, an increasingly Russian-friendly NATO member.

In the Iranian-delivered message, Erdogan also said he was ready to send Turkish officials to Damascus, but Assad refused, saying they could meet in a third country, according to the Lebanese politician, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive Syrian affairs.

A senior Turkish government official denied any Iranian mediation, arguing that Tehran was hostile to Turkey in Syria. The official said it was Russia that pushed Turkey towards reconciliation, but there was no progress. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss secret diplomacy.

The hand of turkeys inside Syria is a major obstacle for Damascus.

Haj Ali called Turkey an occupying force and said it must end terrorism, referring to its support for Syrian opposition fighters.

But Kreidi, a Syria-based member of the committee tasked with producing a new constitution for Syria, said Syria would accept no less than a full Turkish withdrawal to restore ties.

In Syria we have red lines and they include the liberation of our land, Kreidi said.

Still, Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory said he doubted the talks would be jeopardized by the deaths of Syrian soldiers in Turkish strikes, given their common interest against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The SDF is the enemy on both sides, Abdurrahman said.

The progress of the talks was enough to cause concern among the Syrian Kurds.

Kurdish fighters take this issue seriously and are taking steps to address it, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. Any deal, he said, will target the will of our people.

On Monday, the SDF expressed condolences to the families of Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish airstrikes and said Syrians should remember the schemes of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries, a sign of how the Kurds have also sought to promote a common cause with Damascus.

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.